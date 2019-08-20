Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
eSports / Special feature

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars

shares
comments
The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars
By:
Aug 20, 2019, 3:31 AM

A midweek, social online racing league run out of Australia has become a regular hang out for top real-life Supercars and Formula 1 drivers.

Started by Australian GT regular Trent Harrison, the 'Just Send It' comp on iRacing was meant to be a bit of Tuesday night fun for a group of mates.

However it's grown into something much bigger, with capacity grids of gamers lining up against the likes of Shane van Gisbergen, Scott McLaughlin, Anton De Pasquale, and – every now and then – Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

"I thought I'd just have a crack at it," says Harrison about forming the league.

"It was 3pm on a Tuesday eight weeks ago. The race was full, 45 people in Mercedes at Spa. [Lando] Norris, [Max] Verstappen, van Gisbergen, everyone was on there. I was thinking 'oh my god, what have I done'.

"I was nervous setting the session up, because Shane sent me a message saying Norris and Verstappen were on."

The races, now run at 7:30pm AEST every Tuesday, are live streamed and place-getters are awarded modest prize money on a weekly basis.

"It's gone crazy, I can't believe it," adds Harrison.

"I'm not surprised that fans and the general public want to get involved. That's their heroes that they're racing against. Most of the time they just watch them on the TV.

"For the professional drivers, they like the fun side of it. It's a bit of a release for them, I suppose. They're not pressured to go and win, they're not pressured to do anything silly."

The exact line-up of real-life professionals on any given week is determined by their real-life schedule.

"There is always someone there, always a few of these [professional drivers," says Harrison.

"But the guys are away a lot as well. Scotty Mac seems to always be around, he's focussed on his Supercars stuff. But van Gisbergen wants to drift everything and race everything, so he's away a bit.

"We've got a lot of pro sim racers on there as well. Josh Rogers is the current World Champion, and he's on there almost every week.

"He beats everyone easily. McLaughlin hates that he's so good. He says 'I swear to god that bloke cheats, he's two seconds down the road'. And we're all like 'well now you know how it feels Scott. It's called karma, my friend'."

According to Harrison, there are no passwords or iRating requirements.

Entry is determined on a first come, first served basis (even for the pros), and driving standards are limited to a strict ban on intentionally wrecking another competitor.

"It's pretty casual. Anyone with an iRacing account can do it," he says.

"There are a couple of rules; if you're a tool, and you intentionally destroy someone's race, you'll get disqualified. It's pretty simple.

"We've spoken to the broadcasters and said you must have a beer in hand when you're commentating.

"It's about fun, we don't want to be interviewing the Supercars guys. They've got have fun too. It's got to be light-hearted.

"The other rule is that you've got to have your microphone on. So there's in-game radio chatter that you don't see on the broadcast.

"Everyone can talk to Shane or Scott or whoever is online. Banter is encouraged.

"But it's not serious. If it gets serious, I can promise you those guys won't come back."

Next article
Jeff Gordon featured on NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition cover

Previous article

Jeff Gordon featured on NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition cover

Next article

eNASCAR Heat Pro League prepares for regular season finale

eNASCAR Heat Pro League prepares for regular season finale
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , Formula 1 , eSports
Drivers Shane van Gisbergen , Max Verstappen Shop Now , Scott McLaughlin , Lando Norris
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h

Latest videos

NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition 00:33
eSports

NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Michigan International Speedway 02:00:00
eSports

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Michigan International Speedway

Xbox Race Highlights - Indy 2019 02:22
eSports

Xbox Race Highlights - Indy 2019

PS4 Race Highlights - Indy 2019 01:56
eSports

PS4 Race Highlights - Indy 2019

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Indianapolis Motor Speedway 02:00:00
eSports

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Latest news

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry
eSpt

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars
eSpt

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars

Brad Jones Racing names driver for Supercars Eseries
VASC

Brad Jones Racing names driver for Supercars Eseries

Wood Brothers and Stewart-Haas Gaming pick up wins in Michigan
eSpt

Wood Brothers and Stewart-Haas Gaming pick up wins in Michigan

Roush Fenway Gaming uses consistency to fuel success
eSpt

Roush Fenway Gaming uses consistency to fuel success

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.