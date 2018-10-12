Sign in
eSports / Breaking news

Showdown at Fuji looms for Le Mans Esports racers

Showdown at Fuji looms for Le Mans Esports racers
By: Tim Lumb
6h ago

The Le Mans Esport Series' Fuji round will reach its exciting conclusion on-site at the World Endurance Championship event this weekend.

Taking place on Sunday alongside the 6 Hours of Fuji WEC round, the two-hour long Esports race for 12 competitors from the Asia region will take place on the Suzuka circuit using Forza Motorsport 7.

The winner of the race will secure a spot at the LMES Super Final, which is due to take place at Le Mans next June, and will also take home a share of $10,000 worth of prize money.

The 10-strong field for the two-hour race on Sunday will be made up of seven online qualifiers who have been flown out to the Fuji circuit for this weekend as well as the three fastest competitors from an on-site qualifying event on Saturday.

JSR AziDhk from Sapporo, Japan set the fastest laptime over the two weeks of online qualifying in the Asia Pacific region with a 1m48.584s, nearly one second quicker than the second fastest time set by FRF Rossweisse.

The Fuji round races for the Europe and America regions took place online last weekend.

Jacob Bowkett finished second behind Silverstone winner Shaun Arnold to qualify from the Europe field, while THR Vanquish won the America region race.

Along with Arnold, David Hoch and Chris Farkas won Silverstone qualification races to book their places for the Super Final.

You can watch the race live at https://www.twitch.tv/lemansesportsseries

Series eSports
Author Tim Lumb
Article type Breaking news

