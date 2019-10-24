Stewart-Haas Gaming wins eNASCAR Heat Pro League title

Stewart-Haas Gaming edged Leavine Family Racing in a tiebreaker decided by most laps led when both organizations finished Wednesday night’s eNASCAR Heat Pro League title races tied with 4,079 points apiece.

The finale consisted of two 70-lap races — one for the PlayStation 4 league and another for the Xbox One group — with 14 drivers competing in each. All of the drivers gathered at NASCAR Plaza’s Studio 43 in Charlotte Wednesday night for the final night of competition.

Much like Stewart-Haas team co-owner Tony Stewart won his third NASCAR Cup Series title in 2011 in a tiebreaker over Carl Edwards following the season’s final race, it took a few minutes following Wednesday’s races to calculate the points and award Stewart-Haas Gaming the inaugural eNASCAR Heat Pro League championship.

Stewart-Haas’ Josh Shoemaker (SHG Slick 14x) ended up finishing second following a highly-contested final lap in the Xbox race while his counterpart in PlayStation 4, Brandyn Gritton (SHG_HotRod_14p), won his race, leading 58 of 70 laps.

Team Penske Esports finished third overall, six points behind Stewart-Haas Gaming and Leavine Family Racing. JR Motorsports – the final eligible playoff team – was fourth, 12 points behind the leaders.

Four of the eight playoff drivers were in the top five in their respective races. All of them were in the top 10.

Individual race results