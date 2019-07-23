Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
eSports / Preview

RCR eSports prepares to take on Indianapolis

shares
comments
RCR eSports prepares to take on Indianapolis
By:
Jul 23, 2019, 9:26 PM

Tune-in to the broadcast of Wednesday's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and enter for a chance to win a copy of NASCAR Heat 4.

Joey Stone RCR Esports
Joey Stone
Jordan McGraw RCR Esports
Jordan McGraw
Justin Brooks JTG Daugherty Throttlers
Justin Brooks
Josh Harbin Leavine Family Gaming
Josh Harbin 95P
Nick Vroman Leavine Family Gaming
Nick Vroman

After coming close last week to securing a playoff berth, Richard Childress Racing eSports drivers Joey Stone (Sloppy_Joe_YT) and Jordan McGraw (TheJMacAttack34) are more determined than ever to perform well Wednesday on the challenging 2.5-mile layout.

The duo fell just two points shy of clinching a playoff berth and feel they are in a position to race their way in at Indianapolis.

“I think you are going to see a tight and condensed field to start the race,” said Sloppy_Joe_YT. “This racetrack looks like it could be a one-groove track so you will have to take what you can get.”

Read Also:

The JMacAttack34 agrees it could be a one-groove track and could be a challenge for all 14 competitors in the Xbox One division he competes in for RCR eSports.

“I think we’ll be single-file early and you will not want to lose the draft,” JMacAttack34 said. “I think things could get dicey late in the race if people try to move up because they need a win.

“I think the entry into Turns 1 & 2 will be interesting for all of us.”

Sloppy_Joe_YT adds that while the start of the race might be tame, he expects business to pick up with all 14 drivers.

“I think after the competition caution you will see a crazy race as everyone will want to be in the top-five near the end of the race to go for the win,” he added.

Only four teams have secured a playoff berth so far this season (JTG Throttlers, Team Penske, Leavine Family Gaming, Roush-Fenway Gaming) and with only three races remaining in the regular season every point will be crucial for the teams.

Justin Brooks (mrTRACKBAR33) enters Indianapolis Motor Speedway on a hot streak after winning last time out at Chicagoland Speedway to pick up his second win of the season. 

mrTRACKBAR33 has won two of the past three races and has not finished lower than sixth in any race this season driving for JTG Throttlers, the team owned by Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team JTG Daugherty Racing.

Leavine Family Gaming picked up the playoff berth last week thanks to the first win of the season for Josh Harbin (ThAbEaR_95) and a seventh-place finish for his teammate Nick Vroman (HDMotorsports95).

Team Penske Esports has led the points standings after all five races so far this season and maintains a six-point lead over Leavine Family Gaming 257-251.

Roush Fenway Gaming sits in third place with 350 points while JTG Throttlers is fourth and JR Motorsports moved into the top five. 

The pre-race show for Indianapolis Motor Speedway will start on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET with racing slated to begin at 8 p.m. Fans can watch the races on the follow social media platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nascarheat/ Twitch: www.twitch.tv/704nascarheat  Motorsport.tv: www.motorsport.tv 

Make sure to tune in between the Xbox One and Playstation 4 division races when fans can watch a sneak peek of the trailer for night racing at Martinsville Speedway on NASCAR Heat 4 which can be pre-ordered today at https://promo.nascarheat.com/preorder/.

For more information about the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, please visit www.enascarheat.com and you can follow the eNASCAR Heat Pro League on the following social media platforms:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Next article
Verstappen and Norris survive late drama to win iRacing Spa 24H

Previous article

Verstappen and Norris survive late drama to win iRacing Spa 24H

Next article

McLaren sim driver Van Buren to make international racing debut

McLaren sim driver Van Buren to make international racing debut
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , eSports
Author Tim Southers

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition 00:33
eSports

NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Michigan International Speedway 02:00:00
eSports

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Michigan International Speedway

Xbox Race Highlights - Indy 2019 02:22
eSports

Xbox Race Highlights - Indy 2019

PS4 Race Highlights - Indy 2019 01:56
eSports

PS4 Race Highlights - Indy 2019

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Indianapolis Motor Speedway 02:00:00
eSports

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Latest news

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry
eSpt

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars
eSpt

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars

Brad Jones Racing names driver for Supercars Eseries
VASC

Brad Jones Racing names driver for Supercars Eseries

Wood Brothers and Stewart-Haas Gaming pick up wins in Michigan
eSpt

Wood Brothers and Stewart-Haas Gaming pick up wins in Michigan

Roush Fenway Gaming uses consistency to fuel success
eSpt

Roush Fenway Gaming uses consistency to fuel success

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.