New NASCAR Heat 3 DLC pack available November 16th

The November DLC pack will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam.

Among the liveries made available with this upcoming DLC are 53 Cup schemes, 14 Xfinity and four from the CWTS.

Also included within the November Pack are three new challenges featuring Aric Almirola, Chase Elliott, and Alex Bowman as well as a new spotter audio from Joey Logano's eye in the sky T.J. Majors.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Jamie McMurray, Cessna

Jamie McMurray, Sherwin Williams

Brad Keselowski, Reese Draw Tite (Kid Friendly)

Brad Keselowski, Wurth (Kid Friendly)

Brad Keselowski, Wabash National (Kid Friendly)

Austin Dillon, AAA

Kevin Harvick, Jimmy John’s Kickin’ Ranch (Kid Friendly)

Trevor Bayne, Ford

Trevor Bayne, Advocare Rehydrate

Chase Elliott, Mountain Dew

Chase Elliott, NAPA Nightvision

Chase Elliott, SunEnergy1 Blue

Aric Almirola, GoBowling.com

Denny Hamlin, FedEx Cares

Ryan Blaney, Body Armor

Clint Bowyer, Wix Filters

Clint Bowyer, Ford Hall of Fans

Clint Bowyer, 30 Years of VF1

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., SunnyD

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Ford EcoBoost (Red)

Kyle Busch, Interstate Batteries

Kyle Busch, Snickers Almond

Kyle Busch, M&M’S White Chocolate

Daniel Suarez, Interstate Batteries

Erik Jones, Craftsman

Erik Jones, Reser’s

Joey Logano, AAA

Ryan Newman, Liberty National

Matt DiBenedetto, Keen Parts Peanuts

David Ragan, Trident Seafood

David Ragan, MDS Transport

Kyle Larson, First Data

Bubba Wallace, Farmer John

Bubba Wallace, Food Lion

Bubba Wallace, World Wide Tech

Jimmie Johnson, Jimmie Johnson Foundation

Martin Truex, Jr., Auto Owners Insurance Big A

Kasey Kahne, Habitat for Humanity

Kasey Kahne, FDNY Foundation

Race Winning Schemes

Kevin Harvick, Jimmy John’s – Atlanta (KF / AC)

Kevin Harvick, Jimmy John’s – Las Vegas (KF / AC)

Kevin Harvick, Jimmy John’s – Phoenix (KF / AC)

Martin Truex, Jr., BPS / 5 Hour – Fontana

Clint Bowyer, Haas Demo Day – Martinsville

Kyle Busch, Interstate Batteries – Texas

Kyle Busch, Skittles – Bristol

Kyle Busch, M&M’S Flavor Vote – Richmond

Joey Logano, Shell Pennzoil – Talladega

Kevin Harvick, Jimmy John’s – Dover (KF / AC)

Kevin Harvick, Jimmy John’s – All Star (KF / AC)

Kyle Busch, M&M’s RWB – Charlotte

Martin Truex, Jr., BPS / 5 Hour – Pocono

Clint Bowyer, Haas 30 VF1 – Michigan

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Brandon Jones , Toyota / Mobil 1

John Hunter Nemechek, DAB Constructors

Jeremy Clements, Repairable Vehicles (Patriotic)

Race Winning Schemes

Tyler Reddick, BurgerFi – Daytona

Kevin Harvick, Hunt Brothers Pizza – Atlanta

Ryan Preece, Rheem – Bristol

Christopher Bell, Rheem – Richmond

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (all race winning schemes)

Johnny Sauter, Allegiant – Daytona

Brett Moffitt, SMART Series Homes – Iowa

Brett Moffitt, FR8 Auctions – Chicagoland

Ben Rhodes, Carolina Nut – Kentucky

Try NASCAR Heat 3 for FREE on Xbox One and PlayStation 4!