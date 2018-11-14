Sign in
eSports / Breaking news

New NASCAR Heat 3 DLC pack available November 16th

New NASCAR Heat 3 DLC pack available November 16th
2h ago

The upcoming NASCAR Heat 3 DLC pack will include 71 new paint schemes, three new challenges and new spotter audio.

The November DLC pack will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam.

Among the liveries made available with this upcoming DLC are 53 Cup schemes, 14 Xfinity and four from the CWTS.

Also included within the November Pack are three new challenges featuring Aric Almirola, Chase Elliott, and Alex Bowman as well as a new spotter audio from Joey Logano's eye in the sky T.J. Majors.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

  • Jamie McMurray, Cessna
  • Jamie McMurray, Sherwin Williams
  • Brad Keselowski, Reese Draw Tite (Kid Friendly)
  • Brad Keselowski, Wurth (Kid Friendly)
  • Brad Keselowski, Wabash National (Kid Friendly)
  • Austin Dillon, AAA
  • Kevin Harvick, Jimmy John’s Kickin’ Ranch (Kid Friendly)
  • Trevor Bayne, Ford
  • Trevor Bayne, Advocare Rehydrate
  • Chase Elliott, Mountain Dew
  • Chase Elliott, NAPA Nightvision
  • Chase Elliott, SunEnergy1 Blue
  • Aric Almirola, GoBowling.com
  • Denny Hamlin, FedEx Cares
  • Ryan Blaney, Body Armor
  • Clint Bowyer, Wix Filters
  • Clint Bowyer, Ford Hall of Fans
  • Clint Bowyer, 30 Years of VF1
  • Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., SunnyD
  • Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Ford EcoBoost (Red)
  • Kyle Busch, Interstate Batteries
  • Kyle Busch, Snickers Almond
  • Kyle Busch, M&M’S White Chocolate
  • Daniel Suarez, Interstate Batteries
  • Erik Jones, Craftsman
  • Erik Jones, Reser’s
  • Joey Logano, AAA
  • Ryan Newman, Liberty National
  • Matt DiBenedetto, Keen Parts Peanuts
  • David Ragan, Trident Seafood
  • David Ragan, MDS Transport
  • Kyle Larson, First Data
  • Bubba Wallace, Farmer John
  • Bubba Wallace, Food Lion
  • Bubba Wallace, World Wide Tech
  • Jimmie Johnson, Jimmie Johnson Foundation
  • Martin Truex, Jr., Auto Owners Insurance Big A
  • Kasey Kahne, Habitat for Humanity
  • Kasey Kahne, FDNY Foundation

Race Winning Schemes

  • Kevin Harvick, Jimmy John’s – Atlanta (KF / AC)
  • Kevin Harvick, Jimmy John’s – Las Vegas (KF / AC)
  • Kevin Harvick, Jimmy John’s – Phoenix (KF / AC)
  • Martin Truex, Jr., BPS / 5 Hour – Fontana
  • Clint Bowyer, Haas Demo Day – Martinsville
  • Kyle Busch, Interstate Batteries – Texas
  • Kyle Busch, Skittles – Bristol
  • Kyle Busch, M&M’S Flavor Vote – Richmond
  • Joey Logano, Shell Pennzoil – Talladega
  • Kevin Harvick, Jimmy John’s – Dover (KF / AC)
  • Kevin Harvick, Jimmy John’s – All Star (KF / AC)
  • Kyle Busch, M&M’s RWB – Charlotte
  • Martin Truex, Jr., BPS / 5 Hour – Pocono
  • Clint Bowyer, Haas 30 VF1 – Michigan

NASCAR Xfinity Series

  • Brandon Jones , Toyota / Mobil 1
  • John Hunter Nemechek, DAB Constructors
  • Jeremy Clements, Repairable Vehicles (Patriotic)

Race Winning Schemes

  • Tyler Reddick, BurgerFi – Daytona
  • Kevin Harvick, Hunt Brothers Pizza – Atlanta
  • Ryan Preece, Rheem – Bristol
  • Christopher Bell, Rheem – Richmond

 

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (all race winning schemes)

  • Johnny Sauter, Allegiant – Daytona
  • Brett Moffitt, SMART Series Homes – Iowa
  • Brett Moffitt, FR8 Auctions – Chicagoland
  • Ben Rhodes, Carolina Nut – Kentucky

Try NASCAR Heat 3 for FREE on Xbox One and PlayStation 4!

Promoted: Daniel Abt and Hyperdrome - racing game of the future

Previous article

Promoted: Daniel Abt and Hyperdrome - racing game of the future
