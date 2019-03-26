Sign in
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
eSports / Breaking news

NASCAR Heat World Challenge is underway

NASCAR Heat World Challenge is underway
By:
1h ago

The first round of qualifying has been completed for the inaugural NASCAR Heat World Challenge.

Nascar Heat 3 screenshot
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot

The new online league allows gamers on Xbox and PlayStation systems an opportunity to compete against gamers from all over the world in this unique format. PC players are not allowed to participate in this contest.

This league is part of 704Games expansion into the esports gamespace with NASCAR fans and consumers a chance to participate for the first time not only in the United States but throughout the world.

The four-week competition will award five players advancing each week from Xbox and Playstation systems to the finals to be held on May 5.

Competitors will be competing for prizes which include Xbox Live Memberships, Playstation Plus memberships, elite controllers and a Giorgio Piola watch.

The first qualifying race winners are:
Xbox                                     Playstation

1. SKIBOSKI70                    1. GSENSY43

2. ROCKNASCAR388          2. CARVER883

3. RAMSET1                        3. WELCHWVNEER

4. D4C STRING33               4. BUBBASLIM27

5. DELTA 3 ROCKET           5. FASTASSTANGG

Here’s the complete qualifying and championship race schedule for the NASCAR Heat World Challenge.

Week:Dates:                        Track:                    League:
Week 1 March 18th - 24th     Daytona                 Cup

Week 2 March 25th - 31st     Eldora                    Xtreme Dirt Tour

Week 3 April 1st - 7th            Watkins Glen         Xfinity

Week 4 April 8th - 14th          Homestead            Truck

World Final May 5th              Charlotte                Cup

The last Nissan gamer-turned-racer still standing

The last Nissan gamer-turned-racer still standing
About this article

Series NASCAR , NASCAR Cup , eSports
Author Tim Southers
