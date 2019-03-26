NASCAR Heat World Challenge is underway

The new online league allows gamers on Xbox and PlayStation systems an opportunity to compete against gamers from all over the world in this unique format. PC players are not allowed to participate in this contest.

This league is part of 704Games expansion into the esports gamespace with NASCAR fans and consumers a chance to participate for the first time not only in the United States but throughout the world.

The four-week competition will award five players advancing each week from Xbox and Playstation systems to the finals to be held on May 5.

Competitors will be competing for prizes which include Xbox Live Memberships, Playstation Plus memberships, elite controllers and a Giorgio Piola watch.

The first qualifying race winners are:

Xbox Playstation

1. SKIBOSKI70 1. GSENSY43

2. ROCKNASCAR388 2. CARVER883

3. RAMSET1 3. WELCHWVNEER

4. D4C STRING33 4. BUBBASLIM27

5. DELTA 3 ROCKET 5. FASTASSTANGG

Here’s the complete qualifying and championship race schedule for the NASCAR Heat World Challenge.

Week:Dates: Track: League:

Week 1 March 18th - 24th Daytona Cup

Week 2 March 25th - 31st Eldora Xtreme Dirt Tour

Week 3 April 1st - 7th Watkins Glen Xfinity

Week 4 April 8th - 14th Homestead Truck

World Final May 5th Charlotte Cup