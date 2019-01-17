NASCAR Heat Pro League registration is complete

Registration is now complete and the process has begun to prepare NASCAR teams ready for the draft of the inaugural NASCAR Heat Pro League.

The next step in the process for game users is to find out if you will be of the 100 drivers selected to participate in showcase races coming up soon.

One of the favorites mentioned this week is the winner last November in the Road to Miami Finals Hunter Mullins. He races under the name Fedex_rcn_11_ and was one of the highest finishing qualifiers on a consistent basis.

Watch more about this week’s registration completion and what’s coming up next to have your chance to participate in the NASCAR Heat Pro League: