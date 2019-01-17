Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
eSports / Breaking news

NASCAR Heat Pro League registration is complete

shares
comments
NASCAR Heat Pro League registration is complete
Tim Southers
By: Tim Southers
22m ago

Thousands of NASCAR Heat 3 players have registered with some of the favorites to be drafted into the new pro league.

NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot
NASCAR Heat Champions logo
NASCAR Heat 3 - Road to Miami
NASCAR Heat 3 - Road to Miami

Registration is now complete and the process has begun to prepare NASCAR teams ready for the draft of the inaugural NASCAR Heat Pro League.

The next step in the process for game users is to find out if you will be of the 100 drivers selected to participate in showcase races coming up soon.

One of the favorites mentioned this week is the winner last November in the Road to Miami Finals Hunter Mullins. He races under the name Fedex_rcn_11_ and was one of the highest finishing qualifiers on a consistent basis.

Watch more about this week’s registration completion and what’s coming up next to have your chance to participate in the NASCAR Heat Pro League:

Next article
McLaren to crown winner of Shadow Project Esports contest

Previous article

McLaren to crown winner of Shadow Project Esports contest
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR , NASCAR Canada , NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck , eSports
Author Tim Southers

Red zone: trending stories

Ricciardo not fooled by Hulkenberg's record
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo not fooled by Hulkenberg's record

9h ago
Penske: Supercars title 'opens door' for McLaughlin NASCAR switch Article
Supercars

Penske: Supercars title 'opens door' for McLaughlin NASCAR switch

The Vettel qualifying benchmark Leclerc must respond to Article
Formula 1

The Vettel qualifying benchmark Leclerc must respond to

Latest videos
NASCAR Heat Pro League Update  06:55
eSports

NASCAR Heat Pro League Update 

1h ago
eNASCARHeat Pro League Episode 4 03:47
eSports

eNASCARHeat Pro League Episode 4

Jan 10, 2019

News in depth
NASCAR Heat Pro League registration is complete
eSports

NASCAR Heat Pro League registration is complete

McLaren to crown winner of Shadow Project Esports contest
eSports

McLaren to crown winner of Shadow Project Esports contest

The fundamental racing set-up divide in Forza Esports
eSports

The fundamental racing set-up divide in Forza Esports

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.