Join the NASCAR Heat Pro League - video

eSports / Breaking news

Tim Southers
By: Tim Southers
Dec 19, 2018, 9:45 PM

Less than one month remains for contestants to register and qualify for an opportunity to compete in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League.

NASCAR Heat 3 - Road to Miami
NASCAR Heat 3 video game cover

704 Games launched a program that offers NASCAR fans a chance to compete and be a part of a pro league for the first time competing with the NASCAR Heat game.

There are 28 days remaining to register and qualify to be a part of the pro league draft to be held in January.

Fans who register and qualify have the chance to be drafted by a NASCAR team to participate in the program in 2019.

The 2019 Pro Draft will be held with some of the best NASCAR race teams, selecting a group of elite drivers to compete with them as part of the 2019 eNASCAR Heat Pro League.

To register or find out more information, go HERE.

Learn more about the program by watching the video below:

About this article

Series NASCAR , NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck , eSports
Author Tim Southers

