eNASCAR Heat Pro League title to be decided this week

Earlier this year in Phoenix, Arizona, 14 teams chose 28 drivers. Now just eight drivers and four teams remain with one race remaining in the 2019 season.

The finale will take place at the virtual ISM Raceway with each of the competitors showing up at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday. JR Motorsports, Stewart-Haas Gaming, Leavine Family Gaming and Team Penske eSports make up the final four.

The race will be 70 laps with no competition yellow and no stage breaks. Custom setups will be permitted and the grid will be set by qualifying. The complete starting lineup can be seen below (playoff drivers in bold):

PS4 Xbox One 1 Pennzoil2 SHG Slick 14x 2 dkbrown86 mrTRACKBAR33 3 Sloppy_Joe_YT HDMotorsports95 4 SHG_HotRod_14p ShellVPower22 5 ThAbEaR_95 JacobKerr13 6 KyleArnoId13 GoFasMatt32 7 NJobes25 TheJMacAttack34 8 sladeg84 Mordog5 9 MikeRPM44 TheBolt18 10 Voltage20_ xCasey16x 11 xX_Fluffy_Xx2 diego dd18 12 Parker8171 skrrtbusch 13 JRM_Keffer7 JRM Dohar88 14 RO5W1DY WOWThatsGarbage

The event will be streamed live on 10/23, starting 7:30 p.m. E.T. The PS4 race will kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. and the Xbox race at 8:30 p.m. E.T.

Twitch.tv/704NASCARHeat

Facebook.com/NASCARHeat