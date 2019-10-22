The inaugural eNASCAR Heat Pro League season will start where it began -- ISM Raceway.
Earlier this year in Phoenix, Arizona, 14 teams chose 28 drivers. Now just eight drivers and four teams remain with one race remaining in the 2019 season.
The finale will take place at the virtual ISM Raceway with each of the competitors showing up at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday. JR Motorsports, Stewart-Haas Gaming, Leavine Family Gaming and Team Penske eSports make up the final four.
The race will be 70 laps with no competition yellow and no stage breaks. Custom setups will be permitted and the grid will be set by qualifying. The complete starting lineup can be seen below (playoff drivers in bold):
|
PS4
|
Xbox One
|
1
|
Pennzoil2
|
SHG Slick 14x
|
2
|
dkbrown86
|
mrTRACKBAR33
|
3
|
Sloppy_Joe_YT
|
HDMotorsports95
|
4
|
SHG_HotRod_14p
|
ShellVPower22
|
5
|
ThAbEaR_95
|
JacobKerr13
|
6
|
KyleArnoId13
|
GoFasMatt32
|
7
|
NJobes25
|
TheJMacAttack34
|
8
|
sladeg84
|
Mordog5
|
9
|
MikeRPM44
|
TheBolt18
|
10
|
Voltage20_
|
xCasey16x
|
11
|
xX_Fluffy_Xx2
|
diego dd18
|
12
|
Parker8171
|
skrrtbusch
|
13
|
JRM_Keffer7
|
JRM Dohar88
|
14
|
RO5W1DY
|
WOWThatsGarbage
The event will be streamed live on 10/23, starting 7:30 p.m. E.T. The PS4 race will kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. and the Xbox race at 8:30 p.m. E.T.
eNASCAR Heat Pro League title to be decided this week
