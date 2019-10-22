Top events
Previous
eSports / Preview

eNASCAR Heat Pro League title to be decided this week

shares
comments
eNASCAR Heat Pro League title to be decided this week
Oct 22, 2019, 8:29 PM

The inaugural eNASCAR Heat Pro League season will start where it began -- ISM Raceway.

Earlier this year in Phoenix, Arizona, 14 teams chose 28 drivers. Now just eight drivers and four teams remain with one race remaining in the 2019 season.

The finale will take place at the virtual ISM Raceway with each of the competitors showing up at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday. JR Motorsports, Stewart-Haas Gaming, Leavine Family Gaming and Team Penske eSports make up the final four.

The race will be 70 laps with no competition yellow and no stage breaks. Custom setups will be permitted and the grid will be set by qualifying. The complete starting lineup can be seen below (playoff drivers in bold):

 

PS4

Xbox One

1

Pennzoil2

SHG Slick 14x

2

dkbrown86

mrTRACKBAR33

3

Sloppy_Joe_YT

HDMotorsports95

4

SHG_HotRod_14p

ShellVPower22

5

ThAbEaR_95

JacobKerr13

6

KyleArnoId13

GoFasMatt32

7

NJobes25

TheJMacAttack34

8

sladeg84

Mordog5

9

MikeRPM44

TheBolt18

10

Voltage20_

xCasey16x

11

xX_Fluffy_Xx2

diego dd18

12

Parker8171

skrrtbusch

13

JRM_Keffer7

JRM Dohar88

14

RO5W1DY

WOWThatsGarbage

 

The event will be streamed live on 10/23, starting 7:30 p.m. E.T. The PS4 race will kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. and the Xbox race at 8:30 p.m. E.T. 

Twitch.tv/704NASCARHeat

Facebook.com/NASCARHeat

Next article
NASCAR Heat 4 October DLC available now

Previous article

NASCAR Heat 4 October DLC available now
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , eSports

