eSports / Breaking news

NASCAR Heat 4 October DLC available now

shares
comments
NASCAR Heat 4 October DLC available now
Oct 17, 2019, 7:47 PM

The NASCAR Heat 4 October DLC Provides 50+ new paint schemes ranging from Denny Hamlin’s FedEx throwback, Bubba Wallace’s Adam Petty tribute and Stewart-Haas Racing’s homage to Tony Stewart’s three championship titles

William Byron
Stewart Haas
Jimmy Johnson
Denny Hamlin
Brad Keselowski
Austin Dillon

Today 704Games, NASCAR Team Properties’ exclusive console simulation-style video game licensee, announced that the new NASCAR Heat 4 October DLC will be available for all race fans.

The October Paid Pack will include 40 Cup and 10 Xfinity Series schemes along with nine additional free schemes, which will be pushed to all consumers via the next patch. 

Among the designs included are several throwback schemes that ran at the 2019 Southern 500 including Bubba Wallace's Adam Petty tribute, Chase Elliott's old school NAPA colors and Stewart-Haas Racing's homage to Tony Stewart's three championship titles. 

The updates also include Austin Dillon’s American Ethanol Throwback, Martin Truex Jr.’s Bass Pro Shops Throwback, Denny Hamlin’s FedEx Racing Throwback and other schemes from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the Xfinity Series, and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series.  A full list of schemes can be found below.

The NASCAR Heat 4 October DLC pack will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam.  The pack can be purchased individually for $12.99.  For fans who have purchased the NASCAR Heat 4 Season Pass, they will receive the update via their Season Pass package, which includes all 2019 DLC releases. 

Fans who don’t already own NASCAR Heat 4 can get a copy here (http://promo.nascarheat.com/buy-now/) or wherever videogames are sold.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Schemes

  • Landon Cassill Mane N Tail
  • Kurt Busch Chevrolet Accessories Throwback
  • Brad Keselowski BRAD K Throwback
  • Brad Keselowski BRAD K Patriotic
  • Austin Dillon American Ethanol Throwback
  • Ryan Newman Oscar Mayer Throwback
  • Daniel Hemric Caterpillar Throwback
  • Chase Elliott NAPA Throwback
  • Chase Elliott NAPA Filters
  • Aric Almirola Smithfield Throwback
  • Denny Hamlin FedEx Racing Throwback
  • Ryan Blaney Pennzoil / Menards Throwback
  • Ryan Blaney Dent Wizard
  • Clint Bowyer Rush Truck Centers Throwback
  • Clint Bowyer Toco Warranty
  • Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Roush DW Tribute
  • Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Little Hugs Fruit Barrels
  • Kyle Busch Snickers Throwback
  • Martin Truex, Jr. Bass Pro Shops Throwback
  • Erik Jones Sport Clips Throwback
  • Paul Menard Motorcraft Throwback
  • Joey Logano Shell Pennzoil Throwback
  • William Byron Autoguard Throwback
  • Corey LaJoie Keen Parts Throwback
  • Michael McDowell Dockside Logistics Throwback
  • Matt Tifft TEI Motorsports Throwback
  • Chris Buescher Fast Lane to Flavor
  • Chris Buescher Tide Pods
  • David Ragan Shriner's Hospital Throwback
  • Daniel Suarez Haas Automation Throwback
  • Kyle Larson Clover Throwback
  • Darrell Wallace Jr. Victory Junction Throwback
  • Darrell Wallace Jr. Victory Junction
  • Darrell Wallace Jr. Air Force Warthog
  • Ryan Preece Kroger Throwback
  • Jimmie Johnson Ally Throwback
  • Alex Bowman Axalta Throwback
  • Matt DiBenedetto Toyota Throwback
  • Matt DiBenedetto Toyota Express Maintenance

 

Xfinity Series Schemes

  • Cole Custer Production Alliance Throwback
  • Michael Annett Baby Ruth Throwback
  • Tyler Reddick TAME THE BEAST
  • Justin Allgaier Armour Sausage Throwback
  • Noah Gragson Switch Patriotic
  • Justin Haley Raybestos Throwback
  • Brandon Jones Juniper Networks
  • Jeremy Clements Repairable Vehicles Trowback
  • Brandon Brown BrandonBilt Throwback
  • Chase Briscoe Ford Throwback

 

Gander Outdoors Truck Series Schemes

  • Jordan Anderson Sefton
  • Jordan Anderson Bommarito Black
  • Todd Gilliland Mobil 1
  • Austin Hill Chiba Toyopet
  • Spencer Boyd Record Rack
  • Brett Moffitt Chevrolet Accessories
  • Brett Moffitt Plan B Sales
  • Ross Chastain Florida Watermelon
  • Matt Crafton Black Label Bacon / Menards
  • Grant Enfinger Curb Records

Additionally, a handful of free schemes will be pushed to all consumers via the next patch…

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

  • Alex Bowman Chicagoland (Race Win Version)
  • Alcohol Schemes (Must be 21)
  • Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
  • Brad Keselowski Miller Lite Throwback
  • Brad Keselowski Miller Lite Patriotic
  • Kevin Harvick Busch Flannel
  • Kevin Harvick Busch Beer National Forest
  • Kevin Harvick Big Buck Hunters Throwback

Xfinity Series

  • Tyler Reddick TAME THE BEAST

Get your copy of NASCAR Heat 4 today!  

And follow NASCAR Heat 4 on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook for the latest updates.

About 704Games

704Games is a video game publisher and developer focused on delivering high-quality experiences on console and mobile. 704Games, a video game licensee of NASCAR, released NASCAR Heat 4 on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One in September 2019. Earlier in the year, 704Games, the Race Team Alliance, and NASCAR launched the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, the first NASCAR esports league on video game consoles. The gaming company also released NASCAR Heat Mobile, the first authentic NASCAR mobile racing game on iOS and Android devices, in 2017. 704Games is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.704games.com.

