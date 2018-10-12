New NASCAR Heat 3 DLC pack available October 19th

The pack will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam on October 19th. It costs $12.99, unless you already have the 2018 Hot Pass, which will give you the entire library of 2018 DLCs.

Among the liveries made available with this upcoming DLC are 43 Cup schemes:

Jamie McMurray, McDonald’s 50th Anniversary Throwback

Brad Keselowski, Alliance Truck Parts (Kid Friendly)

Austin Dillon, American Ethanol Throwback

Austin Dillon, Realtree

Aric Almirola, Smithfield Throwback

Denny Hamlin, FedEx Throwback

Denny Hamlin, FedEx Office

Ryan Blaney, Menards Throwback

Ryan Blaney, DeVilbiss / Carlisle

Ty Dillon, Geico Throwback (Kid Friendly)

Clint Bowyer, Carolina Ford Dealers Throwback

Clint Bowyer, One Cure

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Fastenal Stars Chicagoland

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford EcoBoost (Black)

Kyle Busch, Skittles Throwback

Kyle Busch, M&M’S Flavor Vote

Kyle Busch, M&M’S Flavor Vote Winner

Daniel Suarez, Peak Antifreeze

Erik Jones, Sport Clips Throwback

Erik Jones, Buyatoyota.com

Paul Menard, Motorcraft Throwback

Paul Menard, Richmond / Menards (Red Number)

Joey Logano, Pennzoil Throwback

Ryan Newman, Caterpillar Throwback

Matt DiBenedetto, Keen Parts Throwback

Matt DiBenedetto, Plan B Sales

Matt DiBenedetto, Anest Iwata

Michael McDowell, Love’s Travel Stops Throwback

Chris Buescher, Bush’s Best Throwback

David Ragan, Cit Gard Throwback

David Ragan, Performance Plus

Kurt Busch, Haas Automation Throwback

Kurt Busch, State Water Heaters

Kyle Larson, DC Solar Throwback

Kyle Larson, Credit One Stripes

Kyle Larson, Credit One Stars

Bubba Wallace, STP Throwback

Bubba Wallace, STP

Bubba Wallace, Air Force

AJ Allmendinger, Kroger Click List Throwback

Corey LaJoie, BCT Throwback

Kasey Kahne, Dumont Jets Throwback

Kasey Kahne, ProCore Safety

10 Xfinity Series schemes:

Ty Dillon, Daniel Defense Throwback

Ross Chastain, Gerber

Christopher Bell, Rheem Throwback

Daniel Hemric, South Point Casino Throwback (Kid Friendly)

Spencer Gallagher, GMS Fabrication Throwback

Jeremy Clements, RepairableVehicles.com Throwback

Joey Gase, Darlington Throwback

Joey Gase, Sparks Energy Patriotic

Ty Majeski, SunnyD

Kevin Harvick, Hunt Brothers Pizza Throwback

And 9 Truck Series schemes:

Jordan Anderson, Bomarrito / Lucas Oil – Yellow Number

Myatt Snider, Louisiana Hot Sauce

Brett Moffitt, Don Valley North

Johnny Sauter, ISM Connect (Patriotic)

Ben Rhodes, Carolina Nut Co

Joe Nemechek, Fleeting / DAB Constructors

Grant Enfinger , CURB Records

Matt Crafton, Rip It / Menards

Matt Crafton, Jack Links / Menards

The new Challenges will feature Brad Keselowski, Justin Allgaier, and Johnny Sauter while the new Spotter Audio will come courtesy of MRN announcer Alex Hayden.