eSports / NASCAR Heat 3 / Breaking news

New NASCAR Heat 3 DLC pack available October 19th

New NASCAR Heat 3 DLC pack available October 19th
1h ago

The upcoming NASCAR Heat 3 DLC pack will include 60 paint schemes, three new challenges and new spotter audio for fans to expand their NASCAR Heat experience.

NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot
NASCAR Heat 3 video game cover
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot

The pack will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam on October 19th. It costs $12.99, unless you already have the 2018 Hot Pass, which will give you the entire library of 2018 DLCs.

Among the liveries made available with this upcoming DLC are 43 Cup schemes:

  • Jamie McMurray, McDonald’s 50th Anniversary Throwback
  • Brad Keselowski, Alliance Truck Parts (Kid Friendly)
  • Austin Dillon, American Ethanol Throwback
  • Austin Dillon, Realtree
  • Aric Almirola, Smithfield Throwback
  • Denny Hamlin, FedEx Throwback
  • Denny Hamlin, FedEx Office
  • Ryan Blaney, Menards Throwback
  • Ryan Blaney, DeVilbiss / Carlisle
  • Ty Dillon, Geico Throwback (Kid Friendly)
  • Clint Bowyer, Carolina Ford Dealers Throwback
  • Clint Bowyer, One Cure
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Fastenal Stars Chicagoland
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford EcoBoost (Black)
  • Kyle Busch, Skittles Throwback
  • Kyle Busch, M&M’S Flavor Vote
  • Kyle Busch, M&M’S Flavor Vote Winner
  • Daniel Suarez, Peak Antifreeze
  • Erik Jones, Sport Clips Throwback
  • Erik Jones, Buyatoyota.com
  • Paul Menard, Motorcraft Throwback
  • Paul Menard, Richmond / Menards (Red Number)
  • Joey Logano, Pennzoil Throwback
  • Ryan Newman, Caterpillar Throwback
  • Matt DiBenedetto, Keen Parts Throwback
  • Matt DiBenedetto, Plan B Sales
  • Matt DiBenedetto, Anest Iwata
  • Michael McDowell, Love’s Travel Stops Throwback
  • Chris Buescher, Bush’s Best Throwback
  • David Ragan, Cit Gard Throwback
  • David Ragan, Performance Plus
  • Kurt Busch, Haas Automation Throwback
  • Kurt Busch, State Water Heaters
  • Kyle Larson, DC Solar Throwback
  • Kyle Larson, Credit One Stripes
  • Kyle Larson, Credit One Stars
  • Bubba Wallace, STP Throwback
  • Bubba Wallace, STP
  • Bubba Wallace, Air Force
  • AJ Allmendinger, Kroger Click List Throwback
  • Corey LaJoie, BCT Throwback
  • Kasey Kahne, Dumont Jets Throwback
  • Kasey Kahne, ProCore Safety

10 Xfinity Series schemes:

  • Ty Dillon, Daniel Defense Throwback
  • Ross Chastain, Gerber
  • Christopher Bell, Rheem Throwback
  • Daniel Hemric, South Point Casino Throwback (Kid Friendly)
  • Spencer Gallagher, GMS Fabrication Throwback
  • Jeremy Clements, RepairableVehicles.com Throwback
  • Joey Gase, Darlington Throwback
  • Joey Gase, Sparks Energy Patriotic
  • Ty Majeski, SunnyD
  • Kevin Harvick, Hunt Brothers Pizza Throwback

And 9 Truck Series schemes:

  • Jordan Anderson, Bomarrito / Lucas Oil – Yellow Number
  • Myatt Snider, Louisiana Hot Sauce
  • Brett Moffitt, Don Valley North
  • Johnny Sauter, ISM Connect (Patriotic)
  • Ben Rhodes, Carolina Nut Co
  • Joe Nemechek, Fleeting / DAB Constructors
  • Grant Enfinger , CURB Records
  • Matt Crafton, Rip It / Menards
  • Matt Crafton, Jack Links / Menards

The new Challenges will feature Brad Keselowski, Justin Allgaier, and Johnny Sauter while the new Spotter Audio will come courtesy of MRN announcer Alex Hayden.

Series eSports
Event NASCAR Heat 3
Article type Breaking news

