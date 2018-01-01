Sign in
eSports / Breaking news

NASCAR Heat 3 contest continues on the Road to Miami - video

NASCAR Heat 3 contest continues on the Road to Miami - video
Tim Southers
By: Tim Southers
4h ago

The NASCAR Heat Champions Road to Miami eSports Tournament is underway with three weekly winners already determined.

Off the heels of the successful launch of NASCAR Heat 3 last month, the NASCAR Heat Champions Road to Miami eSports Tournament is in full swing with three of the 10 winners already determined to compete in the finals in November.

Three winners have already punched their ticket to Miami to participate in the finals for the chance to win prizes as the season finale during Ford Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The first three weekly winners are:

Week 1: Nicholas Vroman - Catonsville, MD
Week 2: Brandyn Gritton - Fayetteville, GA
Week 3: Nick Walker - Anderson, IN

NASCAR Heat Champions: Road to Miami is the culmination of a focused effort from both 704Games and NASCAR to engage new and existing fans through esports. The mass-market reach of NASCAR Heat 3 creates an unparalleled esports opportunity for NASCAR fans around the country. In 2019, 704 Games will look to expand NASCAR Heat Champions as a mainstay of the sport.

Fans can visit www.NASCARHeatChampions.com for further details and the official rules of NASCAR Heat Champions: Road to Miami.

NASCAR Heat 3 is rated E10+ (Everyone 10+) by the ESRB. For more information, visit www.NASCARHeat.com, and follow the franchise onFacebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About 704Games

704Games is a video game publisher and developer focused on delivering high-quality experiences on console and mobile. 704Games, a video game licensee of NASCAR, released NASCAR Heat 2 on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One in September 2017. The gaming company also released NASCAR Heat Mobile, the first authentic NASCAR mobile racing game on iOS and Android devices, in 2017. 704Games is headquartered at NASCAR Plaza in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.704Games.com.

