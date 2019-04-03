Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
eSports / Breaking news

Matt DiBenedetto to showcase eNASCAR Heat car at Bristol

shares
comments
Matt DiBenedetto to showcase eNASCAR Heat car at Bristol
By:
34m ago

Leavine Family Racing will feature the eNASCAR Heat Pro League and the team’s two draft picks on its No. 95 Toyota Camry this weekend at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Matt DiBenedetto, LFR eNASCAR Heat Pro League Toyota Camry
Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Express Maintenance
Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Procore Chris Buescher, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger Flavor Fill Up
Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Express Maintenance

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League enters its inaugural season in 2019 following collaborative efforts from NASCAR, 704Games and the Race Team Alliance. The newly-formed esports league will feature a 16 race season, starting in May.  

Leavine Family Racing is one of the organizations participating in the league and will field two drivers, Nicholas Vroman, who will be competing on Xbox One, and Josh Harbin, who will be competing on PlayStation 4.

Both drivers’ gamer tags will be featured on Matt DiBenedetto’s No. 95 Toyota this weekend at Bristol. For more information on the eNASCAR Heat Pro League visit: eNASCARHeatProLeague.com.

Harbin, who goes by the handle ThAbEaR, could be the biggest value in the draft for LFR. He was projected a top-five pick in the draft and surprisingly slipped down in the inaugural draft to 13th on the PS4.

Vroman, whose gamertag is HD Motorsports, was picked second in the Xbox portion of the draft, and Harbin have already won exhibition races prior to the league season starting next month giving LFR two formidable competitors to help the team contend for the first eNASCAR Heat Pro League Championship.

From the editor, also read:

Next article
Third season of F1 Esports Series launched

Previous article

Third season of F1 Esports Series launched
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Canada , NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck , eSports
Drivers Matt DiBenedetto
Teams Leavine Family Racing
Author Tim Southers
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

How "spoiled" Ricciardo got a reality check Prime
Formula 1 / Commentary

How "spoiled" Ricciardo got a reality check

14h ago
Russell ends Bahrain test on top with Mercedes Article
Formula 1

Russell ends Bahrain test on top with Mercedes

Why IndyCar stars should be nervous of new wave super-rookies Article
IndyCar

Why IndyCar stars should be nervous of new wave super-rookies

Latest videos
F1: Esports - Qualifier: Shanghai 00:22
eSports

F1: Esports - Qualifier: Shanghai

Apr 2, 2019
Fernando Alonso Announcement 02:24
eSports

Fernando Alonso Announcement

Mar 18, 2019

News in depth
Matt DiBenedetto to showcase eNASCAR Heat car at Bristol
eSports

Matt DiBenedetto to showcase eNASCAR Heat car at Bristol

Third season of F1 Esports Series launched
eSports

Third season of F1 Esports Series launched

NASCAR Heat World Challenge is underway
eSports

NASCAR Heat World Challenge is underway

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.