Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
eSports / Le Mans eSport Series / Race report

Takaya books Le Mans Esports Super Final spot with win

shares
comments
Takaya books Le Mans Esports Super Final spot with win
By: Tim Lumb
1h ago

Shoma Takaya dominated from pole position to win the Le Mans Esports Series race on-site at the Fuji circuit and will join Jacob Bowkett and THR Vanquish at the Super Final at Le Mans.

Starting from pole position at the Suzuka circuit in Forza Motorsport 7 after setting the fastest qualification time online, he led into the first turn and had a four second gap to Kamikaze110 after lap 5 of 66.

Takaya, who is part of the Japspeed Racing team, dominated out in front over the course of the two-hour race before taking the chequered flag in first position.

He did have a scary moment on lap 40 after spinning exiting the second Degner Curve just before his second pit stop.

However, he managed to keep the car out of the tyre barrier and still held a lead over second place by the time he got back on the road.

Takaya takes home part of the $10,000 worth of prize money as well as qualifies for the LMES Super Final at Le Mans in June along with Bowkett and THR Vanquish, who qualified through the Europe and America region races for the Fuji round.

Kamikaze110 rose up to third from fifth on the opening two laps and then battled with Shogo Masuda for second place before Masuda started to fall down the order.

Freddie Roberts and Emily Jones were the only two competitors to try to make the race on a two-stop strategy rather than three. However, the pace of the front two drivers kept them ahead after exiting the pits at the end of lap 60, with Roberts completing the podium places in third.

In what was her first competitive race in Forza after qualifying for the event on-site yesterday, Jones dropped down to the back of the pack at the beginning of the race, but quickly made up two positions on the first lap and recovered to fourth after some amazing fuel saving.

Barry Farese, who qualified online and started the race in third, was one of three retirements from the race along with Jun Kurihara, who qualified on-site with Jones, and Jordan Russell.

Qualifying for the Shanghai round opens up on November 3rd. More information can be found on https://www.lemansesports.com/en/

Next eSports article
New NASCAR Heat 3 DLC pack available October 19th

Previous article

New NASCAR Heat 3 DLC pack available October 19th
Load comments

About this article

Series eSports
Event Le Mans eSport Series
Author Tim Lumb
Article type Race report

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton proposes "super weekend" format shake-up for F1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton proposes "super weekend" format shake-up for F1

Oct 13, 2018
Alonso: Every F1 race a Article
Formula 1

Alonso: Every F1 race a "celebration" since I decided to stop

Fuji WEC: Kobayashi, Conway, Lopez get first 2018 win Article
WEC

Fuji WEC: Kobayashi, Conway, Lopez get first 2018 win

Latest videos
NASCAR Heat 3: Tournament Profile Contest 02:20
eSports

NASCAR Heat 3: Tournament Profile Contest

Oct 6, 2018
NASCAR Heat 3 Charlotte Roval track lap 01:25
eSports

NASCAR Heat 3 Charlotte Roval track lap

Sep 25, 2018

News in depth
Takaya books Le Mans Esports Super Final spot with win
eSports

Takaya books Le Mans Esports Super Final spot with win

New NASCAR Heat 3 DLC pack available October 19th
eSports

New NASCAR Heat 3 DLC pack available October 19th

Showdown at Fuji looms for Le Mans Esports racers
eSports

Showdown at Fuji looms for Le Mans Esports racers

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.