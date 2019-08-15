Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
eSports / Breaking news

Jeff Gordon featured on NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition cover

shares
comments
Jeff Gordon featured on NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition cover
Aug 15, 2019, 4:28 PM

NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition, featuring NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon is available for a limited time only.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (August 15, 2019) – 704Games, NASCAR Team Properties’ exclusive console simulation-style video game licensee, today announced that four-time NASCAR Champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon will grace the cover of the special NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition.

The limited release will be available in North America this September on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X and Windows PC.

NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition is now available for pre-order at NASCARHeat.com and select retailers and only 20,000 physical copies will be sold.

Fans who purchase the Gold Edition of NASCAR Heat 4 will have the ability to race as NASCAR Legend Jeff Gordon and the option to use Gordon as their spotter. Fans will also have access to Gordon’s Axalta paint scheme from Homestead-Miami Speedway, his final No. 24 paint scheme as a driver in the Cup Series for Hendrick Motorsports.

“We’re thrilled to provide NASCAR Heat fans the opportunity to race as a true legend in the sport,” said Colin Smith, President of 704Games. “Paired with the enhanced look and feel and elevated gameplay of NASCAR Heat 4, fans who purchase the Gold Edition will have the ultimate racing experience, and a collector’s item to go with it.”

“It’s a great honor to be featured in the NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition,” said Gordon. “NASCAR fans have really rallied around the NASCAR Heat franchise; it’s served as a tremendous platform for fans to stay engaged with the sport all year long. This game is as real as it gets. I’m excited to return to the track in this capacity, and I’m looking forward to my fans making me look good out there!”

NASCAR Heat 4 builds on its predecessor and sports a brand new look and feel for race fans, complete with stunning visual and audio enhancements, an upgraded user interface and the introduction of new tire models for various track types, making for an even more realistic racing experience on 38 tracks represented in the game. The fourth installment of the NASCAR Heat franchise also boasts a deeper career mode where players can operate and manage their own team and, for the first time, start in any of the four series included in the game.

The NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition will also give fans the Season Pass, making DLC updates to the game available throughout the 2019 season.

NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition is available to pre-order today for $69.99 at NASCARHeat.com and other retail websites.

NASCAR Heat 4 Standard Edition is also available for pre-order for $49.99. You can follow NASCAR Heat 4 on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for the latest updates.

About 704Games

704Games is a video game publisher and developer focused on delivering high-quality experiences on console and mobile. 704Games, a video game licensee of NASCAR, released NASCAR Heat 3 on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One in September 2018. In 2019, 704Games, the Race Team Alliance, and NASCAR launched the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, the first NASCAR esports league on video game consoles. The gaming company also released NASCAR Heat Mobile, the first authentic NASCAR mobile racing game on iOS and Android devices, in 2017. 704Games is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.704games.com.

Next article
Brad Jones Racing names driver for Supercars Eseries

Previous article

Brad Jones Racing names driver for Supercars Eseries

Next article

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , eSports
Drivers Jeff Gordon

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h

Latest videos

NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition 00:33
eSports

NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Michigan International Speedway 02:00:00
eSports

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Michigan International Speedway

Xbox Race Highlights - Indy 2019 02:22
eSports

Xbox Race Highlights - Indy 2019

PS4 Race Highlights - Indy 2019 01:56
eSports

PS4 Race Highlights - Indy 2019

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Indianapolis Motor Speedway 02:00:00
eSports

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Latest news

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry
eSpt

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars
eSpt

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars

Brad Jones Racing names driver for Supercars Eseries
VASC

Brad Jones Racing names driver for Supercars Eseries

Wood Brothers and Stewart-Haas Gaming pick up wins in Michigan
eSpt

Wood Brothers and Stewart-Haas Gaming pick up wins in Michigan

Roush Fenway Gaming uses consistency to fuel success
eSpt

Roush Fenway Gaming uses consistency to fuel success

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.