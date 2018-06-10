How to turn gaming greats into motorsport fans

Back in 2008, Nissan's GT Academy helped turn a gamer into a real life racing driver. It was an innovative concept that has expanded along with the rise of eSports and one that could help attract new motorsport fans in the future.

"It was in that garage over there," Darren Cox, Nissan PlayStation GT Academy creator, says pointing at one of the many outbuildings that are dotted around Bedford Aerodrome.

He's talking about the moment, 13 years ago, that inspired the creation of the GT Academy, the first concerted effort to make the link between playing racing computer games and driving real cars on real tracks.