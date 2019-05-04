Sign in
eSports / Breaking news

Hendrick Motorsports starts eSports gaming club

1h ago

In March, Hendrick Motorsports drafted two players who will compete in the first eNASCAR Heat Pro League season.

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Samuel Morris
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Nick Jobes
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

The 12-time NASCAR Cup Series championship team has launched the team’s official gaming club that will chase the inaugural NHPL title.

In 2019, Hendrick Motorsports GC will field the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by Sam Morris on the Xbox One platform and the No. 25 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by Nick Jobes on PlayStation 4.

The two-car team will compete in the 16-race eNASCAR Heat Pro League schedule that will kick off in May.

“Video games are the go-kart tracks of today,” said Patrick Perkins, vice president of marketing for Hendrick Motorsports. “Online racing is exposing people to NASCAR, and the opportunity will only continue to grow. With the incredible advances in simulation, auto racing translates better than any other sport. The games are becoming more and more realistic.”

Using the NASCAR Heat gamertag Mordog5, Morris hails from North Vernon, Indiana. The 23-year-old construction manager and baseball tournament director is currently finishing a bachelor’s degree in economics and management at Indiana University Southeast. Follow him on Twitter via @Mordog5.

 

Morris is 23 years old. From Dec. 6 to Jan. 15, he won 615 #eNASCARHeat races with an average finish of 2.10 on Xbox.

Jobes, 27, graduated from Monmouth University in 2013 with a degree in accounting. He’s a native of Brick, New Jersey, where growing up he attended races at nearby Wall Stadium Speedway. His NASCAR Heat gamertag is NJobes25. Follow @NJobes25 on Twitter.

 

Nick is 27 years old. From Dec. 6 to Jan. 15, he won 214 #eNASCARHeat races with an average finish of 2.85 on PlayStation 4.

Le Mans Esports series reveals Super Final format

