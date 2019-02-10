eNASCAR Heat Pro League Showcase gets underway at Daytona

The first-ever eNASCAR Heat Pro League Showcase this week on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway. The races were 26 laps each and was the first opportunity for these online wheelmen to show what they are capable of.

In the PS4 races, DAGGER_RCN260 utilized pit strategy to get ahead and take the win in the Group A race while SMOKEFANB20_14 prevailed among the Group B competitors.

On Xbox One, WOWTHATSGARBAGE moved up 11 positions from his starting spot to capture the checkered flag in the Group A race. In the Group B showcase, MOS FREAKYFAST gambled on no cautions and his roll of the dice paid off, taking the win.

The Showcase will return next week with the NASCAR Xfinity Series cars at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the draft coming next month in March.

Check out all the highlights from Daytona's races below: