Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
eSports / Race report

eNASCAR Heat Pro League Showcase gets underway at Daytona

shares
comments
eNASCAR Heat Pro League Showcase gets underway at Daytona
32m ago

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League Showcase races have begun where 100 lucky eSports racers will be put to the ultimate test.

NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot

The first-ever eNASCAR Heat Pro League Showcase this week on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway. The races were 26 laps each and was the first opportunity for these online wheelmen to show what they are capable of.

In the PS4 races, DAGGER_RCN260 utilized pit strategy to get ahead and take the win in the Group A race while SMOKEFANB20_14 prevailed among the Group B competitors.

On Xbox One, WOWTHATSGARBAGE moved up 11 positions from his starting spot to capture the checkered flag in the Group A race. In the Group B showcase, MOS FREAKYFAST gambled on no cautions and his roll of the dice paid off, taking the win.

The Showcase will return next week with the NASCAR Xfinity Series cars at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the draft coming next month in March.

Check out all the highlights from Daytona's races below:

Next article
Verstappen and Norris join forces in Bathurst 12 Hour BMW

Previous article

Verstappen and Norris join forces in Bathurst 12 Hour BMW
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR , NASCAR Canada , NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck , eSports

Red zone: trending stories

Honda's front end still "critical", says Marquez Sepang February testing
MotoGP / Breaking news

Honda's front end still "critical", says Marquez

4h ago
Leclerc could force Vettel to reach Article
Formula 1

Leclerc could force Vettel to reach "new level"

Grosjean welcomes F1 weight freedom – despite 'overdoing' it Article
Formula 1

Grosjean welcomes F1 weight freedom – despite 'overdoing' it

Latest videos
eNASCAR Heat Pro League 05:01
eSports

eNASCAR Heat Pro League

16h ago
Pro racer Guy Cosmo drives NASCAR Heat 3 03:05
eSports

Pro racer Guy Cosmo drives NASCAR Heat 3

Feb 7, 2019

News in depth
eNASCAR Heat Pro League Showcase gets underway at Daytona
eSports

eNASCAR Heat Pro League Showcase gets underway at Daytona

Verstappen and Norris join forces in Bathurst 12 Hour BMW
eSports

Verstappen and Norris join forces in Bathurst 12 Hour BMW

Video: Pro racer Guy Cosmo tries NASCAR Heat 3
eSports

Video: Pro racer Guy Cosmo tries NASCAR Heat 3

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.