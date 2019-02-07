Video: Pro racer Guy Cosmo tries NASCAR Heat 3
Veteran sports car driver Guy Cosmo attempted something a bit different this week, trying his luck in NASCAR Heat 3.
Guy Cosmo has raced everything from Audi R8s to LMP2s. Today it's NASCAR, but virtually with 704Games' NASCAR Heat 3 game.
As expected in NASCAR, there was plenty of contact as Cosmo worked his way around the Watkins Glen International circuit and a full field of AI competitors.
But with minimal practice beforehand and starting from the rear of the field, he crossed the finish line 17th in the two-lap dash. Afterwards though, he wanted some more, praising the games graphics and admitting, "I'm hooked. I want to do some more of this!"
