Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
eSports / Breaking news

Video: Pro racer Guy Cosmo tries NASCAR Heat 3

shares
comments
Video: Pro racer Guy Cosmo tries NASCAR Heat 3
10m ago

Veteran sports car driver Guy Cosmo attempted something a bit different this week, trying his luck in NASCAR Heat 3.

NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot
#22 United Autosports Ligier JS P2: Guy Cosmo
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot

Guy Cosmo has raced everything from Audi R8s to LMP2s. Today it's NASCAR, but virtually with 704Games' NASCAR Heat 3 game.

As expected in NASCAR, there was plenty of contact as Cosmo worked his way around the Watkins Glen International circuit and a full field of AI competitors. 

But with minimal practice beforehand and starting from the rear of the field, he crossed the finish line 17th in the two-lap dash. Afterwards though, he wanted some more, praising the games graphics and admitting, "I'm hooked. I want to do some more of this!"

You can buy the game HERE, available now for PS4 and Xbox One.

 

Next article
Esports racer could reach F1 "within 10 years"

Previous article

Esports racer could reach F1 "within 10 years"
Load comments

About this article

Series eSports
Drivers Guy Cosmo

Red zone: trending stories

Haas unveils new livery with first 2019 car reveal
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas unveils new livery with first 2019 car reveal

11h ago
Tech verdict: Assessing F1’s first 2019 car to break cover Article
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Assessing F1’s first 2019 car to break cover

Gallery: Haas's 2019 Formula 1 car Article
Formula 1

Gallery: Haas's 2019 Formula 1 car

Latest videos
Pro racer Guy Cosmo drives NASCAR Heat 3 03:05
eSports

Pro racer Guy Cosmo drives NASCAR Heat 3

5h ago
WRC 8 reveal trailer 00:57
eSports

WRC 8 reveal trailer

Jan 25, 2019

News in depth
Video: Pro racer Guy Cosmo tries NASCAR Heat 3
eSports

Video: Pro racer Guy Cosmo tries NASCAR Heat 3

Esports racer could reach F1
eSports

Esports racer could reach F1 "within 10 years"

New WRC game set for September release
eSports

New WRC game set for September release

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.