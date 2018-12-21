Need a last-minute gift? Get NASCAR Heat 3 today

The game, which launched this past fall is available now for just $39.99 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. You can purchase the game HERE.

Once fans get the game they can also register for the NASCAR Heat Pro League.

704 Games launched a program that offers NASCAR fans a chance to compete and be a part of a pro league for the first time with the NASCAR Heat 3 game.

There are 28 days remaining to register and qualify to be a part of the pro league draft to be held in January.

Fans who register and qualify have the chance to be drafted by a NASCAR team to participate in the program in 2019.

The 2019 Pro Draft will be held with some of the best NASCAR race teams, selecting a group of elite drivers to compete with them as part of the 2019 eNASCAR Heat Pro League.

To register or find out more information, go HERE.

Learn more about the program by watching the video below: