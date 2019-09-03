F1 Esports Series 2019 driver line-up announced

The selection follows July's Pro Draft in which the teams - including Ferrari for the first time - selected their first candidates for the Esports Series.

Leading names including two-time champion Brendon Leigh (Mercedes) and eROC champion Enzo Bonito (McLaren Shadow) are part of the list of 30 driver finalists, as is ex-Renault Formula 1 junior Jarno Opmeer.

Notable omissions include 2017 runner-up Fab Donoso Delgado and Le Mans Esports champion James Baldwin, who remains Alfa Romeo's reserve driver but does not make its three-man team for the Esports Series.

Julian Tan, head of growth & Esports at Formula 1 said: “We are looking forward to kicking off the 2019 F1 New Balance Esports Pro Series now that the drivers for the ten official F1 teams have been set.

"Brendon Leigh will be focused on making it a hat trick of titles but he will need to fend off the challenge of some incredible racing talents like Frederik Rasmussen, Daniel Bereznay, Enzo Bonito and Floris Wijers to name just a few who will be hungry for the crown and look to bring the team championship trophy home for their respective F1 teams.

"With a $500,000 prize fund at stake, it is all to play for. We can’t wait to see how the virtual championship plays out over the next four live shows and which of the ten official F1 teams will emerge victorious.”

The first race event of the third season will take place on September 11, while qualification for the 2020 season will open on July 22.

All four live events will be streamed online on Facebook, YouTube, and gaming streaming service Twitch.

Driver line-up

Alfa Romeo Racing F1 Esports

Daniel Bereznay

Kimmy Larsson

Salih Saltunc

Ferrari Driver Academy

David Tonizza

Amos Laurito

Gianfranco Giglioli

Haas F1 Team Esports

Floris Wijers

Jan Fehler

Martin Stefanko

McLaren Shadow

Enzo Bonito

Bono Huis

Allert van der Wal

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports

Brendon Leigh

Patryk Krutyj

Daniel Shields

SportPesa Racing Point F1 Esports Team

Daniele Haddad

Marcel Kiefer

Lucas Blakely

Red Bull Racing Esports

Frederik Rasmussen

Joni Tormala

Nicolas Longuet

Renault Sport Team Vitality

Jarno Opmeer

Cedric Thome

Simon Weigang

Scuderia Toro Rosso Esports

Patrik Holzmann

Cem Bolukbasi

Manuel Biancolilla

Williams Esports

Alvaro Carreton

Tino Naukkarinen

Isaac Price