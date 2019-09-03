F1 Esports Series 2019 driver line-up announced
Formula 1 has revealed the drivers competing for each of the 10 teams ahead of the 2019 Esports Series.
The selection follows July's Pro Draft in which the teams - including Ferrari for the first time - selected their first candidates for the Esports Series.
Leading names including two-time champion Brendon Leigh (Mercedes) and eROC champion Enzo Bonito (McLaren Shadow) are part of the list of 30 driver finalists, as is ex-Renault Formula 1 junior Jarno Opmeer.
Notable omissions include 2017 runner-up Fab Donoso Delgado and Le Mans Esports champion James Baldwin, who remains Alfa Romeo's reserve driver but does not make its three-man team for the Esports Series.
Julian Tan, head of growth & Esports at Formula 1 said: “We are looking forward to kicking off the 2019 F1 New Balance Esports Pro Series now that the drivers for the ten official F1 teams have been set.
"Brendon Leigh will be focused on making it a hat trick of titles but he will need to fend off the challenge of some incredible racing talents like Frederik Rasmussen, Daniel Bereznay, Enzo Bonito and Floris Wijers to name just a few who will be hungry for the crown and look to bring the team championship trophy home for their respective F1 teams.
"With a $500,000 prize fund at stake, it is all to play for. We can’t wait to see how the virtual championship plays out over the next four live shows and which of the ten official F1 teams will emerge victorious.”
The first race event of the third season will take place on September 11, while qualification for the 2020 season will open on July 22.
All four live events will be streamed online on Facebook, YouTube, and gaming streaming service Twitch.
Read Also:
Driver line-up
Alfa Romeo Racing F1 Esports
Daniel Bereznay
Kimmy Larsson
Salih Saltunc
Ferrari Driver Academy
David Tonizza
Amos Laurito
Gianfranco Giglioli
Haas F1 Team Esports
Floris Wijers
Jan Fehler
Martin Stefanko
McLaren Shadow
Enzo Bonito
Bono Huis
Allert van der Wal
Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports
Brendon Leigh
Patryk Krutyj
Daniel Shields
SportPesa Racing Point F1 Esports Team
Daniele Haddad
Marcel Kiefer
Lucas Blakely
Red Bull Racing Esports
Frederik Rasmussen
Joni Tormala
Nicolas Longuet
Renault Sport Team Vitality
Jarno Opmeer
Cedric Thome
Simon Weigang
Scuderia Toro Rosso Esports
Patrik Holzmann
Cem Bolukbasi
Manuel Biancolilla
Williams Esports
Alvaro Carreton
Tino Naukkarinen
Isaac Price
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1 , eSports
|Author
|Tom Errington
F1 Esports Series 2019 driver line-up announced
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by
|
5 SepTickets
|
19 SepTickets
|
26 SepTickets
|
10 OctTickets
|
24 OctTickets
|
31 OctTickets