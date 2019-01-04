Two weeks remain to register for the eNASCAR Heat Pro League
It you got NASCAR Heat 3 for Christmas, there’s still time to register to qualify and possibly compete in the first ever eNASCAR Heat 3 Pro League.
Take a look at how to register below, along with a recap of the qualifying action from the past week:
Register and qualify to be a part of the first NASCAR Heat Pro League before Jan. 15. All are welcome. To register and be a part of this exciting league next year. You can register by clicking HERE to sign up and qualify ahead of the draft today. Today’s featured track is New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Take a look at what’s required of a driver for the upcoming draft:
Before you register, take a lap around Canadian Tire Motorsport Park courtesy of 704 Games:
