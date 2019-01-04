Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
eSports / Breaking news

Two weeks remain to register for the eNASCAR Heat Pro League

shares
comments
Two weeks remain to register for the eNASCAR Heat Pro League
Tim Southers
By: Tim Southers
Jan 4, 2019, 12:05 AM

It you got NASCAR Heat 3 for Christmas, there’s still time to register to qualify and possibly compete in the first ever eNASCAR Heat 3 Pro League.

NASCAR Heat Champions logo
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot
Derek Kraus, Toyota Tundra
Grant Enfinger, ThorSport Racing, Ford F-150
Cody Coughlin, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado
Kaz Grala, Fury Race Cars LLC, Ford Mustang
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot
Brandon Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry

Take a look at how to register below, along with a recap of the qualifying action from the past week:

Register and qualify to be a part of the first NASCAR Heat Pro League before Jan. 15. All are welcome. To register and be a part of this exciting league next year. You can register by clicking HERE to sign up and qualify ahead of the draft today. Today’s featured track is New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Take a look at what’s required of a driver for the upcoming draft:

Before you register, take a lap around Canadian Tire Motorsport Park courtesy of 704 Games:

Next article
Register now for the NASCAR Heat Pro League

Previous article

Register now for the NASCAR Heat Pro League

Next article

Field set for eRoC competition

Field set for eRoC competition
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR , NASCAR Canada , NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck , eSports
Author Tim Southers

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull Article
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Latest videos
eNASCARHeat Pro League Episode 4 03:47
eSports

eNASCARHeat Pro League Episode 4

Jan 10, 2019
NASCAR Clip of the week 00:35
eSports

NASCAR Clip of the week

Jan 3, 2019

News in depth
Arnold wins LMES ASI qualifier, Leigh earns spot at Le Mans
eSports

Arnold wins LMES ASI qualifier, Leigh earns spot at Le Mans

Last chance to register for eNASCAR Heat Pro League
eSports

Last chance to register for eNASCAR Heat Pro League

Field set for eRoC competition
eSports

Field set for eRoC competition

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.