Get to know the eNASCAR Heat Pro League Wood Brothers drivers

The drivers, one each selected to participate in the PlayStation and Xbox divisions for all 13 participating NASCAR teams, will compete in the 16-race season.

The first team to be feature is the legendary Wood Brothers team and their two draft picks Casey Gomme and Slade Gravitt.

eNASCAR Heat Pro League Driver Bios

Casey Gomme

Age: 28

Hometown: West Palm Beach, Florida

Team: The Wood Brothers

Console: Xbox

How much has gaming expanded or added to your interest in NASCAR?

The games have made me appreciate the drivers and the sport more and more.

Why do you prefer using Xbox?

Xbox is the system I’ve used for years.

What made you decide to try out for the eNASCAR Heat Pro League?

I wanted to test my skills against other racers to see where I would stack up against them.

A 16-race season is a long one. How do you plan to approach the races and get yourself in position to make the playoffs and eventually win the first eNASCAR Heat Pro League Championship?

I’m gonna practice and race as often as I can prior to each race to ensure I am ready for each race.

Any other interesting facts you’d like to share about yourself?

I am visually impaired in my left eye, and legally blind in my right eye. I can’t drive but I don’t let that stop me from trying to do the best I can.

Slade Gravitt

Age: 16

Hometown: Cumming, Georgia

Team: Wood Brothers Racing

Console: PlayStation

How much has gaming expanded or added to your interest in NASCAR?

I’ve always had a big interest in NASCAR, but being involved in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League has given me a different look on the sport as a whole.

Why do you prefer using PlayStation 4?

I prefer using PlayStation primarily because it’s what I’ve always used. I like the controller layout and the competitiveness on the console.

What made you decide to try out for the eNASCAR Heat Pro League?

I was with a group of guys (that I’m still with today: MBN) that were very competitive on the game. We wanted to see what the Pro League qualifiers were all about and see if we could do good. We also had a lot of fun doing so.

A 16-race season is a long one. How do you plan to approach the races and get yourself in position to make the playoffs and eventually win the first eNASCAR Heat Pro League Championship?

I plan on doing what I normally do in league races. I prepare the race car to get a good qualifying position and I use that to stay in the top 5 for a majority of the race. Being consistent is another thing. I’m always consistent with these races and I know that if I continue this I’ll be in contention for the playoffs & possibly the championship.

Any other interesting facts you’d like to share about yourself?

I live 15 minutes from Dawsonville, GA, home to the Elliott family, and I am the youngest driver in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League.