Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
eSports / Special feature

Get to know the eNASCAR Heat Pro League Wood Brothers drivers

shares
comments
Get to know the eNASCAR Heat Pro League Wood Brothers drivers
By:
1h ago

Ahead of the season-opening race to be held during Memorial Day weekend, Motorsport.com will feature drivers from each team that were drafted earlier this year.

Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Fusion
Casey Gomme
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot
Nascar Heat Pro League
Nascar Heat 3 screenshot
Matt DiBenedetto, LFR eNASCAR Heat Pro League Toyota Camry
Nascar Heat Pro League
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot
Slade Gravitt
Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Fusion

The drivers, one each selected to participate in the PlayStation and Xbox divisions for all 13 participating NASCAR teams, will compete in the 16-race season.

The first team to be feature is the legendary Wood Brothers team and their two draft picks Casey Gomme and Slade Gravitt.

For more information on eNASCAR Heat Pro League please visit eNASCAR Heat Pro League.

eNASCAR Heat Pro League Driver Bios

Casey Gomme

Age: 28

Hometown: West Palm Beach, Florida

Team: The Wood Brothers

Console: Xbox

How much has gaming expanded or added to your interest in NASCAR?

The games have made me appreciate the drivers and the sport more and more.

Why do you prefer using Xbox?

Xbox is the system I’ve used for years.

What made you decide to try out for the eNASCAR Heat Pro League?

I wanted to test my skills against other racers to see where I would stack up against them.

A 16-race season is a long one. How do you plan to approach the races and get yourself in position to make the playoffs and eventually win the first eNASCAR Heat Pro League Championship?

I’m gonna practice and race as often as I can prior to each race to ensure I am ready for each race.

Any other interesting facts you’d like to share about yourself?

I am visually impaired in my left eye, and legally blind in my right eye. I can’t  drive but I don’t let that stop me from trying to do the best I can.

From the editor, also read:

Slade Gravitt

Age: 16

Hometown: Cumming, Georgia

Team: Wood Brothers Racing

Console: PlayStation

How much has gaming expanded or added to your interest in NASCAR?

I’ve always had a big interest in NASCAR, but being involved in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League has given me a different look on the sport as a whole.

Why do you prefer using PlayStation 4?

I prefer using PlayStation primarily because it’s what I’ve always used. I like the controller layout and the competitiveness on the console.

What made you decide to try out for the eNASCAR Heat Pro League?

I was with a group of guys (that I’m still with today: MBN) that were very competitive on the game. We wanted to see what the Pro League qualifiers were all about and see if we could do good. We also had a lot of fun doing so.

A 16-race season is a long one. How do you plan to approach the races and get yourself in position to make the playoffs and eventually win the first eNASCAR Heat Pro League Championship?

I plan on doing what I normally do in league races. I prepare the race car to get a good qualifying position and I use that to stay in the top 5 for a majority of the race. Being consistent is another thing. I’m always consistent with these races and I know that if I continue this I’ll be in contention for the playoffs & possibly the championship.

Any other interesting facts you’d like to share about yourself?

I live 15 minutes from Dawsonville, GA, home to the Elliott family, and I am the youngest driver in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League.

 

Next article
Motorsport Live launches the Motorsport Valley Tour

Previous article

Motorsport Live launches the Motorsport Valley Tour

Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR , NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck , eSports
Drivers Paul Menard
Teams Wood Brothers Racing
Author Tim Southers
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Ferrari "got it wrong" in favouring Vettel, says Berger
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari "got it wrong" in favouring Vettel, says Berger

6h ago
Alonso unlikely to remain with Toyota for 2019/20 Article
WEC

Alonso unlikely to remain with Toyota for 2019/20

Ganassi on IndyCar, guaranteed Indy slots, sportscars, and more Article
IndyCar

Ganassi on IndyCar, guaranteed Indy slots, sportscars, and more

Latest videos
F1: Esports - Qualifier: Shanghai 00:22
eSports

F1: Esports - Qualifier: Shanghai

Apr 2, 2019
Fernando Alonso Announcement 02:24
eSports

Fernando Alonso Announcement

Mar 18, 2019

News in depth
Get to know the eNASCAR Heat Pro League Wood Brothers drivers
eSports

Get to know the eNASCAR Heat Pro League Wood Brothers drivers

Motorsport Live launches the Motorsport Valley Tour
General

Motorsport Live launches the Motorsport Valley Tour

Matt DiBenedetto to showcase eNASCAR Heat car at Bristol
eSports

Matt DiBenedetto to showcase eNASCAR Heat car at Bristol

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.