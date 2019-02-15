The second leg of the eNASCAR Heat Pro League Showcase moved to iconic Charlotte Motor Speedway. The four races were 50 laps each with four different winners and one making it two wins in a row in the showcase.

In the Playstation B division race DAGGER_RCN260 remained hot, becoming the first competitor to score two wins in as many races when he held off the competition in a hard-fought battle. In Group A, HANGMAN24 picked up the victory in the caution-filled race.

Among Xbox One players, AKA DODGEBOYS 77 used strategy to pick up the win in the Group A race with D4C SNAG scoring the win in the Group B.

The Showcase, which is being held ahead of the first-ever Pro League draft to be held in March, continues next week with the Gander Outdoors Truck Series visiting the paperclip at Martinsville Speedway.

Read Also: eNASCAR Heat Pro League Showcase gets underway at Daytona

Check out the highlights from the races at Charlotte Motor Speedway below: