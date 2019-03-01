Inaugural eNASCAR Heat Pro League draft to be held at ISM Raceway

After weeks of gaming to determine draft eligibility the time has come for NASCAR teams to make their draft picks in the inaugural eNASCAR Heat Pro League Draft.

The draft will take place on Sunday, March 10 in Gatorade Victory Lane within the newly designed infield at ISM Raceway.

A fan vote on social media was held last week and after the votes were tabulated online. Chip Ganassi Racing will get the first pick in the draft, which is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. (MST).

“This year more than ever, there is increased energy and industry collaboration around our esports initiatives,” said Craig Neeb, executive vice president, innovation and development, NASCAR. “Since announcing the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, new and existing fans competed on their gaming consoles for a potential seat in our Pro League and engaged with NASCAR Heat at a higher rate than ever before. We’re excited for what the future holds in this emerging space.”

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League, a collaboration between 704Games, RTA, and NASCAR, is the first-ever NASCAR eSports league on consoles. The newly formed esports league will feature 14 teams and 28 drivers, each owned and operated by prominent NASCAR race teams. On the clock, with the first pick of the 2019 eNASCAR Heat Pro League Draft is Chip Ganassi Racing. The first segment of the draft is specific to Xbox One gamers, upon completion the order will be inverted for the PlayStation®4 gamers (full draft order listed below).

"The eNASCAR Heat Pro League Draft will join race teams with the best NASCAR Heat players for the first time ever,” said Ed Martin of 704Games. “After months of fierce competition, teams will have some difficult decisions to make on Sunday, March 10. We look forward to delivering competitive and entertaining racing for fans and gamers alike when the season begins in May.”

The draft will highlight two days of activities for fans inside the fan zone at the track. Fans in the Infield will have the chance to receive copies of NASCAR Heat 3 and race head-to-head around the virtual ISM Raceway. Fan races will be shown on the Gatorade Victory Lane video board and Sunday’s draft will be broadcast across the ISM Vision video boards located around the track. Each race winner will receive a free download code for the 2019 Season Update to NASCAR Heat 3.

Official Draft Order (Xbox One):

Chip Ganassi Racing Leavine Family Racing JR Motorsports Team Penske Roush Fenway Racing Richard Petty Motorsports Stewart-Haas Racing Hendrick Motorsports Joe Gibbs Racing JTG Daugherty Racing GoFas Racing Richard Childress Racing Germain Racing Wood Brothers Racing

Once the draft is completed, teams will compete in a 16-race season beginning in spring 2019 and culminating during the 2019 NASCAR Playoffs. All eNASCAR Heat Pro League races will be live streamed online at NASCAR.com and Motorsport.com. For more information, players can visit eNASCARHeatProLeague.com.

