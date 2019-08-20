Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
eSports / Breaking news

eNASCAR Heat Pro League prepares for regular season finale

shares
comments
eNASCAR Heat Pro League prepares for regular season finale
By:
Aug 20, 2019, 7:06 PM

Five teams are battling for a single playoff berth in the final race of the regular season in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League.

Fans will also be able to win a NASCAR Racing Experience and a copy of NASCAR Heat 4 by watching and registering on Twitch during the broadcast this Wednesday night.

Additionally, fans will be able to watch exclusive highlights from NASCAR Heat 4 between the Playstation 4 and Xbox One division races.

There will be 10 teams making the playoffs after the final race of the regular season at Daytona International Speedway and the team that gets that final berth will have earned it for sure.

The playoff picture

Germain Gaming sits in 10th-place in the points standings, just eight points ahead of RCR Esports (466-458), and will have to hold off four other teams to secure the final spot in the playoffs.

Germain Gaming drivers Jacob Kerr (JacobKerr13) and William Arnold (KyleArnold13) will try and hold off RCR drivers Joey Stone(Sloppy_Joe_YT) and Jordan McGraw(TheJMacAttack34) who have really come on of late to challenge for the final berth in the postseason.

Just one point behind RCR Esports is Hendrick Motorsports Gaming Club. The team almost had a playoff spot secured at Michigan International Speedway before Sam Morris (MorDog5) was involved in a multi-car accident with two laps to go ending his chance for a win while running second.

Petty Esports and Chip Ganassi Gaming sit 13th and 14th, respectively, and will most likely need an event win to secure a spot in the postseason. The teams sit 32 and 35 points out of 10th place.

Team Penske Esports has led the points standings after every race but one this season and picked up their second event win at Michigan last time out and entert the favorites to secure to top seed in the playoffs.

Roush Fenway Gaming is the only team that was able to replace Team Penske Esports out of the top spot and sit second just nine points out of the lead (498-489). Nick Walker (wowTHATSgarbage) has led the way with a pair of wins for the team.

Stewart-Haas Gaming is one of two teams this season to have both its Playstation 4 and Xbox One drivers win a race and they sit in third 15 points out of the lead (498-483) going into the regular season finale.

JR Motorsports and Leavine Family Gaming round out the top five in the standings.

The pre-race show for Daytona International Speedway will start on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET with racing slated to begin at 8 p.m. 

Tune in to see which 10 teams make the postseason after the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway.

For more information about the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, please visit www.enascarheat.com and you can follow the eNASCAR Heat Pro League on the following social media platforms:

Facebook
Twitch
Motorsport.tv

Next article
The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars

Previous article

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars

Next article

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , eSports
Author Tim Southers

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition 00:33
eSports

NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Michigan International Speedway 02:00:00
eSports

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Michigan International Speedway

Xbox Race Highlights - Indy 2019 02:22
eSports

Xbox Race Highlights - Indy 2019

PS4 Race Highlights - Indy 2019 01:56
eSports

PS4 Race Highlights - Indy 2019

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Indianapolis Motor Speedway 02:00:00
eSports

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Latest news

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry
eSpt

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars
eSpt

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars

Brad Jones Racing names driver for Supercars Eseries
VASC

Brad Jones Racing names driver for Supercars Eseries

Wood Brothers and Stewart-Haas Gaming pick up wins in Michigan
eSpt

Wood Brothers and Stewart-Haas Gaming pick up wins in Michigan

Roush Fenway Gaming uses consistency to fuel success
eSpt

Roush Fenway Gaming uses consistency to fuel success

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.