eNASCAR Heat Pro League prepares for regular season finale

Fans will also be able to win a NASCAR Racing Experience and a copy of NASCAR Heat 4 by watching and registering on Twitch during the broadcast this Wednesday night.

Additionally, fans will be able to watch exclusive highlights from NASCAR Heat 4 between the Playstation 4 and Xbox One division races.

There will be 10 teams making the playoffs after the final race of the regular season at Daytona International Speedway and the team that gets that final berth will have earned it for sure.

The playoff picture

Germain Gaming sits in 10th-place in the points standings, just eight points ahead of RCR Esports (466-458), and will have to hold off four other teams to secure the final spot in the playoffs.

Germain Gaming drivers Jacob Kerr (JacobKerr13) and William Arnold (KyleArnold13) will try and hold off RCR drivers Joey Stone(Sloppy_Joe_YT) and Jordan McGraw(TheJMacAttack34) who have really come on of late to challenge for the final berth in the postseason.

Just one point behind RCR Esports is Hendrick Motorsports Gaming Club. The team almost had a playoff spot secured at Michigan International Speedway before Sam Morris (MorDog5) was involved in a multi-car accident with two laps to go ending his chance for a win while running second.

Petty Esports and Chip Ganassi Gaming sit 13th and 14th, respectively, and will most likely need an event win to secure a spot in the postseason. The teams sit 32 and 35 points out of 10th place.

Team Penske Esports has led the points standings after every race but one this season and picked up their second event win at Michigan last time out and entert the favorites to secure to top seed in the playoffs.

Roush Fenway Gaming is the only team that was able to replace Team Penske Esports out of the top spot and sit second just nine points out of the lead (498-489). Nick Walker (wowTHATSgarbage) has led the way with a pair of wins for the team.

Stewart-Haas Gaming is one of two teams this season to have both its Playstation 4 and Xbox One drivers win a race and they sit in third 15 points out of the lead (498-483) going into the regular season finale.

JR Motorsports and Leavine Family Gaming round out the top five in the standings.

The pre-race show for Daytona International Speedway will start on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET with racing slated to begin at 8 p.m.

Tune in to see which 10 teams make the postseason after the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway.

