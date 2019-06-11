Sign in
eNASCAR Heat Pro League moves to high banks of Bristol this week
Jun 11, 2019, 9:22 PM

Four different winners in as many races highlight the close competition in the first season of the eNASCAR Heat Pro League.

Updated Points Standings
Group shot of all the drivers participating in the inaugural eNASCAR Heat Pro League season
David Hoots, eNASCAR Pro League Race Director
eNASCAR Pro League studio
eNASCAR Pro League studio
Tyler Dohar
Tyler Dohar

Round 3 of the eNASCAR Heat Pro League season gets underway Wednesday night featuring Bristol Motor Speedway and one driver looking forward to getting back into action is JR Motorsports driver Tyler Dohar, or better known through his handle JRM Dohar88.

Dohar has finished runner-up in both Xbox races so far this season and while he holds the best average finish so far this year, he’s ready to celebrate a win and he hopes that comes Wednesday night.

“I definitely want to win one of these races because with the level of competition we have in this series scoring a win will be no small task,” said Dohar. “I wanted to show consistency right off the bat and I’m happy we’ve been able to do that over the first two races.”

Dohar finished a close second in the season kickoff race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26 and was within a car length or two of the winner at Auto Club Speedway in the second race of the season just three days later.

“The level of competition is so fierce with all 14 drivers and I could have taken a couple of chances to win at Auto Club Speedway,” said Dohar. “I would have had to take some chances and I didn’t want to lose positions late in the race.”

JRM Dohar88 is driving smart and don’t mistake that for his desire to win according to the Vermilion, Ohio native.

“I really want to get the first win for JR Motorsports and hopefully that will come at Bristol Motor Speedway,” he said. “It would be great to get our first win in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League at Bristol.”

Dohar is the only driver in either division to finish in the top five in both races.

“One good thing about getting off to a good start is being able to kind of set the benchmark to this point and dictate your own pace,” Dohar added.

Dohar looks to join Team Penske Esports driver Brian Tedeschi (ShellVPower22) and Roush-Fenway Gaming’s Nick Walker (wowTHATSgarbage) who have already won Xbox division events at Charlotte and Auto Club, respectively.

With the help of Tedeschi’s win, along with Corey Rothgeb (Pennzoil2) picking up back-to-back third-place finishes in the first two races in the PlayStation 4 division, Team Penske holds the overall points lead by six points over Leavine Family Gaming 151-145.

JR Motorsports sits third with 141 points and Roush-Fenway Gaming fourth with 140. Germain Gaming and JTG Daugherty Throttlers are tied with 133 points.

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League pre-race show for both races at Bristol begins at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can follow live on eNASCAR Heat Pro League’s Twitch and Facebook pages.

Fans can access these pages here:

