VIDEO: eNASCAR Heat Pro League Showcase visits Martinsville

In the third week of the eNASCAR Heat Pro League Showcase races, the 100 drivers who are fighting for supremacy ahead of the upcoming Pro League draft battled on the half-mile paper clip known as Martinsville Speedway. There were four 40-lap races held with gamers driving trucks for the first time in the series.

In the Playstation B division DIESEL_PYLES took the lead early and went on to score his first win of the year and also ending the two-race win streak of DAGGER_RCN260. In Group A, SLADEG84 capitalized on a clever fuel strategy to pick up the win without having to make a pit stop during the 40 lap feature.

In the Xbox One group of players, Group A's THECOSMICSTORM also attempted to complete the race without a pit stop and he was narrowly able to hold on to the race win. The Group B race was the wildest of the day, featuring plenty of action and even went into NASCAR overtime. INVINGAMING beat and banged with BTEDESCHI29 on the restart and all the way to the finish line to pick up a thrilling victory.

The final round of the Showcase will be next week at ISM Raceway in Phoenix with the competitors returning to the Cup cars. Several drivers have locked up draft positions but there are plenty more to race for next week.

Check out the highlights below from all the action from Martinsville Speedway: