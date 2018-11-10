Sign in
eSports / News

Promoted: Daniel Abt and Hyperdrome - racing game of the future

Promoted: Daniel Abt and Hyperdrome - racing game of the future
1h ago

The latest hit game for smartphones is now available and promises aspiring drivers fast and action-packed races.

Teleports, combat missiles, and flamethrowers – if it were up to the Hyperdrome team, the future of racing would look very different to today. And they've already convinced one man, who to some degree represents the future of racing himself: up-and-coming Formula E driver Daniel Abt.

Abt is collaborating with Travian Games for the development of Hyperdrome and he doesn't just love playing the game – he's actually in it! From full-body scans for his character in the game, to battling fans at Gamescom, and even racing with the CEO of Travian Games both on the real and digital race track – Abt is fully involved. And judging by the photos, he seems to be having a great time.

Daniel Abt and Hyperdrome

Daniel Abt and Hyperdrome
1/10

Photo by: Travian Games GmbH

Travian Games and Daniel Abt team up for the launch of Hyperdrome

Daniel Abt and Hyperdrome

Daniel Abt and Hyperdrome
2/10

Photo by: Travian Games GmbH

Daniel Abt during the body scan for his integration into the game

Daniel Abt and Hyperdrome

Daniel Abt and Hyperdrome
3/10

Photo by: Travian Games GmbH

Fans race against Daniel Abt during Gamescom

Daniel Abt and Hyperdrome

Daniel Abt and Hyperdrome
4/10

Photo by: Travian Games GmbH

Rocket Beans interview Daniel Abt and Lars Janssen (CEO of Travian Games)

Daniel Abt and Hyperdrome

Daniel Abt and Hyperdrome
5/10

Photo by: Travian Games GmbH

The lucky winner of the fan event races against Daniel Abt

Daniel Abt and Hyperdrome

Daniel Abt and Hyperdrome
6/10

Photo by: Travian Games GmbH

The cars are ready for the race…

Daniel Abt and Hyperdrome

Daniel Abt and Hyperdrome
7/10

Photo by: Travian Games GmbH

…and so are Lars and Daniel!

Daniel Abt and Hyperdrome

Daniel Abt and Hyperdrome
8/10

Photo by: Travian Games GmbH

Daniel Abt and Lars Janssen take a break from racing

Daniel Abt and Hyperdrome

Daniel Abt and Hyperdrome
9/10

Photo by: Travian Games GmbH

Behind the scenes: Daniel Abt during the trailer shooting

Daniel Abt and Hyperdrome

Daniel Abt and Hyperdrome
10/10

Photo by: Travian Games GmbH

See you on the track!

Hyperdrome is the latest mobile release by Travian Games on iOS and Android. The game puts every player in the shoes of a future race driver, all the while reinventing what racing really means. The project's game designer Sud Abbas, a fan of racing himself, recalls high ambitions: "When we started developing Hyperdrome, we really looked under the hood of racing sport and scrutinized every piece of it. What we wanted to achieve was to provide our players with the simple, quick fun of mobile games, while still capturing the excitement and thrilling split-second decisions that make racing so special."

The outcome is Hyperdrome, a free mobile game where two racers battle head to head on one of several outlandish race tracks. The twist: steering controls have made way for futuristic tactical abilities, called power-ups. Rather than just recycling old conventions, the team at Travian Games has been exploring innovative abilities that are perfectly tailored to the racing world of the future. As a result, race drivers deploy strip mines, bunny-hop over missiles and attach grappling hooks to the opponent's car.

Video: What is Hyperdrome?

This is where tactics come in. Players bring their eight favorite power-ups from a selection of over 30 unique abilities to each race. This leads to a wide variety of strategies, with hyper-aggressive playstyles, speed junkies, and rolling bulwarks all covered. Top racers will consider the current meta game and adjust their loadout accordingly. Then it's off to the race. And once you're on the track, it's just like it is now. Fast reactions and rapid thinking will decide who ends up first across the finish line. A race lasts only a few minutes, which means you can get your dose of adrenaline whenever you want, wherever you want.

Hyperdrome is out now in all mobile stores and can be played for free. Buckle up and duel players from around the world. You might even go up against Daniel Abt himself. But be warned: he's just as ambitious in Hyperdrome as he is in his Audi e-tron FE05.

For more information:

The Forza gamer who caused an Esports surprise

The Forza gamer who caused an Esports surprise
