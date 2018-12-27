Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
eSports / Special feature

Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks NASCAR Heat 3 and eSports

shares
comments
Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks NASCAR Heat 3 and eSports
Tim Southers
By: Tim Southers
Dec 27, 2018, 8:12 PM

Dale Jr. and sister Kelley Earnhardt-Miller speak about the exciting new integration of NASCAR and eSports.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Hendrick Motorsports
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot
JR Motorsports press conference: Kelley Earnhardt
NASCAR Heat 3 video game screenshot
Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Hendrick Motorsports
Dale Earnhardt Jr on the Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro pit box

With less than three weeks remaining for fans to register to compete in the NASCAR Heat 3 Pro League, this famous NASCAR brother and sister share their thoughts on how the two work well together.

Watch them discuss the topic below:

Also, there is still time for you to register and be a part of this exciting league next year. You can register by clicking HERE to sign up and qualify ahead of the draft today. Today’s featured track is New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

From the editor, also read:

Learn more about the NASCAR Heat 3 Pro League below in this video:

 

Next article
Need a last-minute gift? Get NASCAR Heat 3 today

Previous article

Need a last-minute gift? Get NASCAR Heat 3 today

Next article

Register now for the NASCAR Heat Pro League

Register now for the NASCAR Heat Pro League
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR , NASCAR Canada , NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck , eSports
Drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Author Tim Southers

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull Article
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Latest videos
eNASCARHeat Pro League Episode 4 03:47
eSports

eNASCARHeat Pro League Episode 4

Jan 10, 2019
NASCAR Clip of the week 00:35
eSports

NASCAR Clip of the week

Jan 3, 2019

News in depth
Arnold wins LMES ASI qualifier, Leigh earns spot at Le Mans
eSports

Arnold wins LMES ASI qualifier, Leigh earns spot at Le Mans

Last chance to register for eNASCAR Heat Pro League
eSports

Last chance to register for eNASCAR Heat Pro League

Field set for eRoC competition
eSports

Field set for eRoC competition

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.