Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks NASCAR Heat 3 and eSports
Dale Jr. and sister Kelley Earnhardt-Miller speak about the exciting new integration of NASCAR and eSports.
With less than three weeks remaining for fans to register to compete in the NASCAR Heat 3 Pro League, this famous NASCAR brother and sister share their thoughts on how the two work well together.
Watch them discuss the topic below:
Also, there is still time for you to register and be a part of this exciting league next year. You can register by clicking HERE to sign up and qualify ahead of the draft today. Today’s featured track is New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Learn more about the NASCAR Heat 3 Pro League below in this video:
