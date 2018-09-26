Codemasters announces Dirt Rally 2.0

Its name is a reference to the popular Colin McRae game series and will build on the authentic rallying simulation that began in Dirt Rally in 2015 after a lengthy beta process.

Dirt Rally 2.0 will continue Codemasters' association with the World Rallycross Championship, running fully-licensed Supercars and supports machinery on eight official circuits.

It will be released on February 26, 2019.

Few details were provided for the rallying side of the game, although it promises "real-life off-road environments in New Zealand, Argentina, Spain, Poland, Australia and the USA."

Further development has gone into the game's handling dynamics, with a "new authentic" model and greater attention on tyre behaviour, mirroring Codemasters' approach to F1 2018 earlier this year.

The game will be the first in the series published without the direction of Paul Coleman, who left the company in June after overseeing Dirt Rally.

The game is the first in the Dirt series since last year's Dirt 4, which featured procedurally-generated tracks in a more arcade-like game.

Dirt Rally 2.0 will release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and compatible PCs.