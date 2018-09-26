Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
eSports / Breaking news

Codemasters announces Dirt Rally 2.0

shares
comments
Codemasters announces Dirt Rally 2.0
By: Tom Errington
Sep 26, 2018, 10:27 AM

Codemasters has announced Dirt Rally 2.0, the successor to its first game in the series, in a first-look trailer.

Its name is a reference to the popular Colin McRae game series and will build on the authentic rallying simulation that began in Dirt Rally in 2015 after a lengthy beta process.

 

Dirt Rally 2.0 will continue Codemasters' association with the World Rallycross Championship, running fully-licensed Supercars and supports machinery on eight official circuits.

It will be released on February 26, 2019.

Few details were provided for the rallying side of the game, although it promises "real-life off-road environments in New Zealand, Argentina, Spain, Poland, Australia and the USA."

Further development has gone into the game's handling dynamics, with a "new authentic" model and greater attention on tyre behaviour, mirroring Codemasters' approach to F1 2018 earlier this year.

The game will be the first in the series published without the direction of Paul Coleman, who left the company in June after overseeing Dirt Rally.

The game is the first in the Dirt series since last year's Dirt 4, which featured procedurally-generated tracks in a more arcade-like game.

Dirt Rally 2.0 will release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and compatible PCs.

Dirt Rally 2.0 screenshot

Dirt Rally 2.0 screenshot

Photo by:

Next eSports article
Second Le Mans Esports Series qualifier at Fuji closes this week

Previous article

Second Le Mans Esports Series qualifier at Fuji closes this week

Next article

Game review: Hands-on impressions of NASCAR Heat 3

Game review: Hands-on impressions of NASCAR Heat 3
Load comments

About this article

Series eSports
Author Tom Errington
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

G-Drive loses Le Mans appeal, Alpine confirmed LMP2 winner 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans / Breaking news

G-Drive loses Le Mans appeal, Alpine confirmed LMP2 winner

3m ago

Latest videos
NASCAR Heat 3 Charlotte Roval track lap 01:25
eSports

NASCAR Heat 3 Charlotte Roval track lap

NASCAR Heat 3 Texas track lap 00:40
eSports

NASCAR Heat 3 Texas track lap

News in depth
Game review: Hands-on impressions of NASCAR Heat 3
eSports

Game review: Hands-on impressions of NASCAR Heat 3

Codemasters announces Dirt Rally 2.0
eSports

Codemasters announces Dirt Rally 2.0

Second Le Mans Esports Series qualifier at Fuji closes this week
eSports

Second Le Mans Esports Series qualifier at Fuji closes this week

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.