Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
eSports / Breaking news

Classic F1 cars to feature in McLaren Shadow Project

shares
comments
Classic F1 cars to feature in McLaren Shadow Project
By: Josh Suttill , Journalist
Sep 18, 2018, 1:33 PM

Simracing title rFactor 2 has announced the upcoming addition of three classic McLaren Formula 1 cars, which will be used as part of McLaren's Shadow Project Esports competition.

The McLaren M23, which took Emerson Fittipaldi and James Hunt to drivers' championships in 1974 and '76 respectively, will be available free along with the 1993 McLaren MP4/8 driven by Ayrton Senna and Mika Hakkinen's 1998 championship winning McLaren MP4/13.

"We are releasing three iconic racecars coming from different ages that are very important to McLaren," Rene Buttler, business manager for rFactor 2 developer Studio 397, told Motorsport.com.

"As always when we bring new cars into our sim, we wanted to make sure that they are as authentic as they can be, which is why we are very proud of our close partnership with McLaren and we are thankful for all the support and data they are providing.

"Since some of these cars had features not yet being in rFactor 2 - for example programmable up and downshift on the McLaren MP4/8 - we also updated our build and brought these features to life, making sure that drivers can experience these cars to the fullest."

The cars will be used as part of the qualification process for MSP, with a series of qualifying events set to take place over the next month, accumulating in a final on October 28, to decide who will advance to the semi-finals.

Drivers without rFactor 2 can qualify for the final during the first event by downloading a free demo of the game.

As previously announced, there multiple alternative ways of qualifying for McLaren's latest Esports competition, including on mobile as well as on PC and console.

"Since some of these cars had features not yet being in rFactor 2 - for example programmable up and downshift on the McLaren MP4/8 - we also updated our build and brought these features to life, making sure that drivers can experience these cars to the fullest."

The cars will be used as part of the qualification process for MSP, with a series of qualifying events set to take place over the next month, accumulating in a final on October 28, to decide who will advance to the semi-finals.

Drivers without rFactor 2 can qualify for the final during the first event by downloading a free demo of the game.

As previously announced, there multiple alternative ways of qualifying for McLaren's latest Esports competition, including on mobile as well as on PC and console.

McLaren MP4/13

McLaren MP4/13

Photo by: rFactor2

Schedule

September 18-28: Hotlapping McLaren MP4/8 at Silverstone
September 30: Weekend Showdown with top 30 from hotlapping

October 1-12: McLaren M23 at Zandvoort
October 14: Weekend Showdown

October 15-19: McLaren MP4/13 at Indianapolis
October 21: Weekend Showdown

October 28: Qualifier Final featuring top 10 for each of the three Weekend Showdowns

The Weekly Showdowns and the Final will be broadcast list on twitch.tv/rfactorlive.

Next eSports article
Australia set for first sanctioned eSports race

Previous article

Australia set for first sanctioned eSports race

Next article

Mobile gamers impress during real-life F1 test

Mobile gamers impress during real-life F1 test
Load comments

About this article

Series eSports
Author Josh Suttill
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

7h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
NASCAR Heat 3 Charlotte Roval track lap 01:25
eSports

NASCAR Heat 3 Charlotte Roval track lap

NASCAR Heat 3 Texas track lap 00:40
eSports

NASCAR Heat 3 Texas track lap

News in depth
Game review: Hands-on impressions of NASCAR Heat 3
eSports

Game review: Hands-on impressions of NASCAR Heat 3

Codemasters announces Dirt Rally 2.0
eSports

Codemasters announces Dirt Rally 2.0

Second Le Mans Esports Series qualifier at Fuji closes this week
eSports

Second Le Mans Esports Series qualifier at Fuji closes this week

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.