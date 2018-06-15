Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
eSports Breaking news

Brown: esports becoming "new grassroots of motorsport"

0 shares
Brown: esports becoming "new grassroots of motorsport"
Get alerts
15/06/2018 12:58

The Le Mans esports series is the latest competition in the growing world of eSports and "it won't be long until teams discover talent through esports," according to Zak Brown.

The Automobile Club de l'Ouest announced on Friday that it would launch an esports competition, with further details set to be released at the World Endurance Championship's Silverstone round.

Esports has taken greater prominence in motorsport, with Formula 1 having joined the gaming arena with an official series and most of its teams putting their weight behind it.

Motorsport Network's non-executive chairman Brown believes that the high costs of karting means that eSports can become the new grassroots of motorsport.

"I think esports is here to stay and will get very big," said Brown. "It's great for the sport first and foremost because it's becoming the new grassroots of motorsport.

"Historically that's been karting, it's very expensive, few people can do it. Esports is a massive sport around the world and we're putting the wheel in the hands of kids, boys, girls around hew world and get more people into esports and it's very competitive.

"It won't be long until teams discover talent through esports."

James Allen, President, Motorsport Network EMEA added: "The Le Mans 24 Hours is the world's most iconic motor race and its partnering with Motorsport Network to launch a new esports platform, Le Mans esports series, it's fantastic news for gamers all over the world It's going to be truly accessible with the final at Le Mans next year."

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series eSports
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the eSports main page