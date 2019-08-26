Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
eSports / Breaking news

Barrichello, Montoya invest in Esports company

shares
comments
Barrichello, Montoya invest in Esports company
By:
, Journalist
Aug 26, 2019, 1:22 PM

Formula 1 race winners Rubens Barrichello and Juan Pablo Montoya have invested in Millennial Esports, the company behind World's Fastest Gamer.

Barrichello and Montoya will take on "ambassador and special advisor roles" within the company.

The first season of WFG handed its champion, Rudy van Buren, a simulator role with McLaren.

Its recently launched second season offers its winner a full season of GT racing next year including the Daytona and Spa 24 hours.

"I followed Darren Cox [Millennial Esports president and CEO]'s previous success in the esports racing world with GT Academy," Barrichello said.

"I race online all the time and see the size and passion of the community. I also know the appetite for sponsors to get involved in esports racing, but there are not many credible opportunities.

"I looked at Millennial Esports' current and future projects and felt that this was a turning point for the industry, and I wanted to be fully involved."

Seven-time grand prix winner Montoya has already been revealed as part of the judging panel for WFG season two.

"I have raced online for many years and recently took a role as a judge for Millennial Esports' 'World's Fastest Gamer' competition," Montoya added.

"I saw the strength of the team behind it and decided that I should be more involved.

"Up until now, there was not a simple way to invest in the space; Millennial Esports has opened up that opportunity."

Ten finalists will battle it out for the 2019 WFG crown, Macedonian racer Erhan Jajovski became the latest to qualify after triumphing in the rFactor 2 qualification final last weekend.

He will be joined by the likes of Red Bull-backed driver Mitchell de Jong, multiple-Forza champion Aurelien Mallett and Gran Turismo's Mikail Hizal, who narrowly lost out on winning the latest GT round in New York on Sunday.

Next article
Stewart-Haas Gaming makes history in regular season finale

Previous article

Stewart-Haas Gaming makes history in regular season finale
Load comments

About this article

Series eSports
Drivers Juan Pablo Montoya , Rubens Barrichello
Author Josh Suttill

Trending

1
Formula 1

Committed Raikkonen "easy to manage" for Alfa Romeo

2h
2
NASCAR Cup

Cup crew chief Matt Borland indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

12m
3
Formula 1

Sainz: Not enough top F1 cars for top drivers

Latest videos

PS4 Final Lap - Daytona 2019 00:56
eSports

PS4 Final Lap - Daytona 2019

Xbox Final Lap - Daytona 2019 00:51
eSports

Xbox Final Lap - Daytona 2019

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Daytona International Speedway 02:00:00
eSports

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition 00:33
eSports

NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Michigan International Speedway 02:00:00
eSports

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Michigan International Speedway

Latest news

Barrichello, Montoya invest in Esports company
eSpt

Barrichello, Montoya invest in Esports company

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry
eSpt

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars
eSpt

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars

Brad Jones Racing names driver for Supercars Eseries
VASC

Brad Jones Racing names driver for Supercars Eseries

Wood Brothers and Stewart-Haas Gaming pick up wins in Michigan
eSpt

Wood Brothers and Stewart-Haas Gaming pick up wins in Michigan

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.