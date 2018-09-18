Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
eSports / Breaking news

Australia set for first sanctioned eSports race

shares
comments
Australia set for first sanctioned eSports race
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
Sep 18, 2018, 2:00 AM

The Confederation of Australian Motor Sport has confirmed that eSports will officially feature on the Shannons Nationals bill at Sydney Motorsport Park this weekend.

As reported by Motorsport.com back in March, the Aussie governing body has been working on an official move into the rapidly growing eSports market.

It's now set to host its first sanctioned event on the CAMS-run Shannons Nationals bill, with a 27-driver showdown at SMP this weekend.

Online qualifying for the event has already taken place, with 12 gamers banking their spot in the field thanks to times set on iRacing in a Porsche Carrera Cup car at Bathurst.

The rest of the field will be made up by a live qualifying event at SMP this Friday.

There will then be a series of 23 races using Motum MP6-VR simulators, the outright winner of the event earning a test in a proper Formula 4 car.

“The popularity of eSports presents a huge opportunity to attract new people to motorsport and sim racing clearly has the potential to be new discipline of racing in its own right," said CAMS commercial director John Murphy.

“We’ve had great interest from the sim racing community, which is not surprising as the Motum Simulation equipment is world-class, ands the competition is incredibly easy and affordable to enter.”

CAMS will also issue its first digital licences to the 12 online qualifiers and the top three from the event itself, and has plans for more pilot events in October and February ahead of the launch of a full Australian Championship in the future.

Next eSports article
First three drivers qualify for Le Mans Super Final

Previous article

First three drivers qualify for Le Mans Super Final

Next article

Classic F1 cars to feature in McLaren Shadow Project

Classic F1 cars to feature in McLaren Shadow Project
Load comments

About this article

Series eSports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
NASCAR Heat 3 Charlotte Roval track lap 01:25
eSports

NASCAR Heat 3 Charlotte Roval track lap

NASCAR Heat 3 Texas track lap 00:40
eSports

NASCAR Heat 3 Texas track lap

News in depth
Game review: Hands-on impressions of NASCAR Heat 3
eSports

Game review: Hands-on impressions of NASCAR Heat 3

Codemasters announces Dirt Rally 2.0
eSports

Codemasters announces Dirt Rally 2.0

Second Le Mans Esports Series qualifier at Fuji closes this week
eSports

Second Le Mans Esports Series qualifier at Fuji closes this week

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.