Video: How to win at Bathurst

Robin Frijns was part of the crew that won the recent Bathurst 12 Hours, and appears on the latest episode of Motorsport.tv's The Flying Lap to explain how they did it.

The 26-year-old shared the winning WRT Audi R8 LMS with Stuart Leonard and Dries Vanthoor in what was an incident-packed race.

Frijns explains how brake issues and the loss of the radio for a chunk of the race made life difficult, and how the early finish to the race thanks to a red flag helped their cause.