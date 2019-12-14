Top events
Endurance / Gulf 12 hours / Race report

Rossi Ferrari scores podium finish, wins class in Gulf 12 Hours

shares
comments
Rossi Ferrari scores podium finish, wins class in Gulf 12 Hours
By:
Dec 14, 2019, 8:16 PM

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi finished the Gulf 12 Hours at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi in third position on Saturday – winning the Pro-Am class for Ferrari – as Attempto Racing scored a 1-2 finish with its Audis.

Rossi was behind the wheel of the #46 Monster VR46 Kessel Ferrari 488 GT3 for the final stint, and took the chequered flag in third position, four laps down on the winning car in his first race start since 2012. Rossi shared the car with half-brother Luca Marini, a Moto2 racer, and longtime friend and business associate Alessio 'Uccio' Salucci.

Read Also:

Rossi started the race – which was run in two six-hour segments – but dropped two places in the opening laps, but got them both back over his first stint, while Marini gained another later so they finished the first part in sixth position.

In the second segment, following a scare when Rossi stopped out on track with a fuel-flow issue, his car become embroiled in a duel for the final place on the podium with the #5 Audi of former DTM star Uwe Alzen. A drive-through penalty for serving a pitstop too late cost Alzen dearly, and helped Rossi’s car grab the final position on the podium in the final hour of the event.

Cars group photo lineup

Cars group photo lineup
1/13

Photo by: FotoSpeedy

#46 Monster VR46 Kessel Ferrari 488 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini, Alessio Salucci

#46 Monster VR46 Kessel Ferrari 488 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini, Alessio Salucci
2/13

Photo by: FotoSpeedy

Start action #48 HTP Motorsport Mercedes AMG GT3: Maximilian Goetz, Dominik Baumann, Al Zubair Al Faisal

Start action #48 HTP Motorsport Mercedes AMG GT3: Maximilian Goetz, Dominik Baumann, Al Zubair Al Faisal
3/13

Photo by: FotoSpeedy

#55 Attempto Racing Audi R8 GT3: Murod Sultanov, Mattia Drudi, Nicolas Foster

#55 Attempto Racing Audi R8 GT3: Murod Sultanov, Mattia Drudi, Nicolas Foster
4/13

Photo by: FotoSpeedy

#83 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GT3: Manuela Gostner, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting

#83 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GT3: Manuela Gostner, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting
5/13

Photo by: FotoSpeedy

#2 United Autosports Ligier JSP3: Jim McGuire, Richard Meins, Shaun Lynn

#2 United Autosports Ligier JSP3: Jim McGuire, Richard Meins, Shaun Lynn
6/13

Photo by: FotoSpeedy

#83 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GT3: Manuela Gostner, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting

#83 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GT3: Manuela Gostner, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting
7/13

Photo by: FotoSpeedy

#12 Art Line Team Georgia Lamborghini Super Trofeo: Sergey Afanasyev, Jack Butel, Steven Liquorish, Shota Abkhazava

#12 Art Line Team Georgia Lamborghini Super Trofeo: Sergey Afanasyev, Jack Butel, Steven Liquorish, Shota Abkhazava
8/13

Photo by: FotoSpeedy

#5 Uwe Alzen Automotive Audi R8 GT3 Evo: Uwe Alzen, Martin Konrad, Dietmar Haggenmueller

#5 Uwe Alzen Automotive Audi R8 GT3 Evo: Uwe Alzen, Martin Konrad, Dietmar Haggenmueller
9/13

Photo by: FotoSpeedy

77 Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo: Adrian Amstutz, Miguel Amos, Jordan Witt, Patrick Kujala

77 Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo: Adrian Amstutz, Miguel Amos, Jordan Witt, Patrick Kujala
10/13

Photo by: FotoSpeedy

#5 Uwe Alzen Automotive Audi R8 GT3 Evo: Uwe Alzen, Martin Konrad, Dietmar Haggenmueller

#5 Uwe Alzen Automotive Audi R8 GT3 Evo: Uwe Alzen, Martin Konrad, Dietmar Haggenmueller
11/13

Photo by: FotoSpeedy

#55 Attempto Racing Audi R8 GT3: Murod Sultanov, Mattia Drudi, Nicolas Foster

#55 Attempto Racing Audi R8 GT3: Murod Sultanov, Mattia Drudi, Nicolas Foster
12/13

Photo by: FotoSpeedy

#19 GPX Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Stuart Hall, Benji Goethe, Jordan Grogor

#19 GPX Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Stuart Hall, Benji Goethe, Jordan Grogor
13/13

Photo by: FotoSpeedy

Christopher Mies crossed the line in first place in #66 Attempto Audi, which he shared with Dries Vanthoor and Rinat Salikhov, finishing 1m38.33s ahead of the sister car of Nick Foster, Murod Sultanov and Mattia Drudi. The #66 car won both segments of the race, and prevailed despite serving a stop/go penalty for a pitstop infringement in the first part.

The pole-winning #48 HTP Motorsport Mercedes AMG GT3 car suffered an ignition coil issue, which stranded it out on the circuit towards the end of the first half of the race. The #77 Barwell Lamborghini, which had joined the HTP Merc on the front row, suffered an ABS failure which caused a lengthy repair job.

Dixon to make Bathurst 12 Hour debut with Aston Martin

Dixon to make Bathurst 12 Hour debut with Aston Martin
About this article

Series Endurance
Event Gulf 12 hours
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now
Author Charles Bradley

Endurance Next session

Gulf 12 hours

Gulf 12 hours

12 Dec - 14 Dec

