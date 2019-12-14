Rossi to start Gulf 12 Hours from seventh in Ferrari

Driving a Ferrari 488 GT3 for the Monster VR46 Kessel team in his first car race since 2012, Rossi set a personal best time of 2m09.589s in the final qualifying session and will start from the fourth row of the grid for Saturday’s race. He will share his car with Luca Marini and Alessio Salucci.

The #48 HTP Motorsport Mercedes AMG GT3 took pole position, with factory driver Maximilian Gotz climbing into the car for the third session, taking over from team-mates Dominik Baumann and Al Faisal Al Zubair. Gotz vaulted from third to first in the final five minutes of qualifying.

The #77 Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo of Patrick Kujala will start alongside Gotz on the front row, and took pole for the Pro-Am class. He is partnered by Adrian Amstutz, Miguel Ramos and Jordan Witt.

The race starts at 9:30am local time on Saturday, and will be run in two six-hour segments with a 40-minute maintenance break between them.