Endurance / Breaking news

Spectator pictured fighting Bathurst 12 Hour crash fire

By:
1h ago

A spectator has been caught on camera trying to extinguish Tim Pappas' Porsche following his fiery crash at Mount Panorama this morning.

The spectator appears to be first on the scene, wearing a shirt and shorts and brandishing a fire extinguisher as the back of the Black Swan Porsche burns.

Posts on social media have suggested he jumped the fence and collected the extinguisher from a marshal post, however that's yet to be confirmed via any official channels.

Motorsport.com is waiting on an official comment from Bathurst 12 Hour organisers.

Fans near Black Swan Racing Porsche 911 GT3-R: Tim Pappas, Jeroen Bleekemolen, Marc Lieb after the crash

Fans near Black Swan Racing Porsche 911 GT3-R: Tim Pappas, Jeroen Bleekemolen, Marc Lieb after the crash

Photo by: Uncredited

Pappas airlifted to Sydney hospital

Pappas airlifted to Sydney hospital
Series Endurance
Drivers Tim Pappas
Teams Black Swan Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

