Endurance / Breaking news

R-Motorsport eyes full-time IGTC campaign in 2020

shares
comments
R-Motorsport eyes full-time IGTC campaign in 2020
By:
Jul 30, 2019, 3:37 PM

The R-Motorsport Aston Martin team will contest November's Kyalami round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge ahead of a potential full-series entry in 2020. 

The Swiss DTM entrant has revealed that it will field two Aston Martin Vantage GT3s in the IGTC finale on November 23 after the climax of its twin programmes in the Blancpain GT Series and Blancpain GT World Challenge Europe with the British manufacturer.

At the same time R-Motorsport confirmed that it is evaluating an attack on all five IGTC events in 2020 together with the British Arden and Jota teams, which jointly run its GT3 programme. 

R-Motorsport team principal Florian Kamelger said that a two-car entry at the Kyalami 9 Hours was "100 percent", but refused to give more details. 

It is understood that the team will run two cars in the pro class. That contrasts with its assault on the Bathurst 12 Hours IGTC opener in February when it fielded one pro class Aston Martin V12 Vantage, which finished second, and one in pro-am for a line-up that included Kamelger and R-Motorsport co-owner Andreas Baenziger. 

On a full IGTC programme for next season, Kamelger said: "It's such a worldwide programme and, as beautiful as it is, you have to find a way of financing that. We're currently working on this and I think we will succeed, but we can't 100 percent confirm right now."

About this article

Series Endurance
Teams R-Motorsport
Author Gary Watkins

