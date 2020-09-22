Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Endurance / 24 Hours of Nurburgring / Breaking news

Porsche pulls N24 drivers, Manthey squad over COVID fears

shares
comments
Porsche pulls N24 drivers, Manthey squad over COVID fears
By:

Porsche has withdrawn the Manthey Racing squad and a number of its works drivers from this weekend's Nurburgring 24 Hours over COVID-19 fears.

The German manufacturer took the decision in the wake of positive COVID tests being returned during routine checks in the wake of last weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours, where Manthey ran the two factory Porsche 911 RSR-19s in the GTE Pro class.

Read Also:

A statement released late on Monday evening by Manthey stated that "nobody [within Porsche] who was on site at Le Mans will take part at the Nurburgring", making it impossible for the team to field its usual 'Grello' 911 GT3 R in the the German endurance classic.

"For us, people's health is the top priority," commented Porsche vice-president of motorsport Fritz Enzinger. "Due to the current situation it is completely clear to us that we must put out sporting goals behind the common good.

"We will do everything we can to provide our customer teams with as much support as possible for this race through technical personnel and the available works drivers."

Manthey's #911 car was one of eight Porsche entries set to participate in the top SP-9 class at the Nurburgring for GT3 cars, with Julien Andlauer, Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet and Lars Kern named as the team's drivers.

Team managing director Nicolas Raeder said: "We made this decision together with Porsche Motorsport. Our team, 'Grello' and the Nordschleife all go hand-in-hand.

"But under these circumstances it's clear to everyone at Manthey Racing that health is the priority for everyone taking part in the 24-hour race."

Two-car customer teams KCMG, Frikadelli Motorsport and Falken Motorsport are also affected by Porsche's decision to pull its drivers that raced at Le Mans.

KCMG, which switched from Nissan to Porsche machinery this year, will be without Richard Lietz, Romain Dumas and Patrick Pilet. Meanwhile, Frikadelli loses Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre and Campbell (who was set for double duty with Manthey) and Falken will have to make do without Thomas Preining and Matteo Cairoli.

Huber Motorsport, which is running a single 911 GT3 R, is not affected.

#19 KCMG Porsche 911 GT3 R: Alexandre Imperatori, Edoardo Liberati, Josh Burdon

#19 KCMG Porsche 911 GT3 R: Alexandre Imperatori, Edoardo Liberati, Josh Burdon

Photo by: Jan Brucke/VLN

Bentley commits to remaining IGTC races of 2020

Previous article

Bentley commits to remaining IGTC races of 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Endurance
Event 24 Hours of Nurburgring
Teams Team Manthey
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Abiteboul: Renault progress explains Ricciardo exit frustration
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abiteboul: Renault progress explains Ricciardo exit frustration

Alonso makes Renault F1 factory return to Enstone
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso makes Renault F1 factory return to Enstone

Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan to field Cup team for Bubba Wallace
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan to field Cup team for Bubba Wallace

Rossi: I'm “not competitive enough” for MotoGP title bid
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: I'm “not competitive enough” for MotoGP title bid

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan

No quarantine hub for Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

No quarantine hub for Bathurst 1000

The inside story of the greatest Le Mans finish
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans / Nostalgia

The inside story of the greatest Le Mans finish

Latest news

Porsche pulls N24 drivers, Manthey squad over COVID fears
Endu Endurance / Breaking news

Porsche pulls N24 drivers, Manthey squad over COVID fears

Bentley commits to remaining IGTC races of 2020
Endu Endurance / Breaking news

Bentley commits to remaining IGTC races of 2020

Mostert splits with BMW GT programme
Endu Endurance / Breaking news

Mostert splits with BMW GT programme

Bathurst reunion for famous GRM Monaro
Endu Endurance / Breaking news

Bathurst reunion for famous GRM Monaro

Trending

1
Formula 1

Abiteboul: Renault progress explains Ricciardo exit frustration

2
Formula 1

Alonso makes Renault F1 factory return to Enstone

3
NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan to field Cup team for Bubba Wallace

57m
4
MotoGP

Rossi: I'm “not competitive enough” for MotoGP title bid

5
Supercars

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Latest news

Porsche pulls N24 drivers, Manthey squad over COVID fears
Endu

Porsche pulls N24 drivers, Manthey squad over COVID fears

Bentley commits to remaining IGTC races of 2020
Endu

Bentley commits to remaining IGTC races of 2020

Mostert splits with BMW GT programme
Endu

Mostert splits with BMW GT programme

Bathurst reunion for famous GRM Monaro
Endu

Bathurst reunion for famous GRM Monaro

Hollywood star Eric Bana eyeing Bathurst return
Endu

Hollywood star Eric Bana eyeing Bathurst return

Latest videos

Thinking Forward with Stéphane Ratel 25:33
Endurance

Thinking Forward with Stéphane Ratel

Bathurst 12 Hour: Sunday race recap 05:50
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Sunday race recap

Bathurst 12 Hour: Race highlights 02:29
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Race highlights

Bathurst 12 Hour: Liberati overtakes Buurman 00:45
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Liberati overtakes Buurman

Bathurst 12 Hour Half Race Recap 01:32
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour Half Race Recap

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.