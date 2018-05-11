Global
Endurance 24 Hours of Nürburgring Qualifying report

Nurburgring 24h: Vanthoor grabs pole for Porsche

By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
11/05/2018 05:44

Factory Porsche driver Laurens Vanthoor grabbed pole for the Nurburgring 24 Hours after topping Friday night's Top 30 qualifying shootout.

Vanthoor was only sixth fastest in the opening laps in the #911 Manthey Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R, but was quickest of all on his second tour of the fearsome Nordschleife.

The Belgian’s time of 8m09.105s was enough to beat Sven Muller’s #44 Falken Motorsports Porsche by 0.417 seconds and grab pole for the car he shares with fellow factory Porsche men Romain Dumas, Earl Bamber and Kevin Estre.

Muller was the first to set his time during the shootout and enjoyed an advantage of three tenths over Norbert Siedler in the #31 Frikadelli Racing Porsche after his first lap.

Few others besides Vanthoor were able to improve on their second lap, however, meaning the Falken and Frikadelli Porsches remained second and third, ahead of the best non-Porsche, the #4 Black Falcon Mercedes AMG-GT3 of Maro Engel.

Nicki Thiim was fifth-fastest in the #7 Aston Martin Vantage, followed by the #912 Manthey Porsche of Frederic Makowiecki.

Sharing the fourth row will be the HTP Mercedes cars of Dani Juncadella and Maxi Gotz, ahead of Yelmer Buurman in the second of the Black Falcon machines.

Completing the top 10 was Jesse Krohn in the best of the BMW M6 GT3s, the #99 ROWE Racing car, albeit 2.4s adrift of Vanthoor.

After topping Thursday night’s first qualifying session, Audi struggled for pace in the shootout, with its best car being the #1 Land Motorsport entry driven by Christopher Mies to 15th place, 3.4s off the pace.

Top 30 shootout results (top 10):

Pos.#ClassDriver/CodriverCarTimeGap
1 911 SP9 france Romain Dumas 
new_zealand Earl Bamber 
france Kevin Estre 
belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		 Porsche 911 GT3 R 8'09.105  
2 44 SP9 austria Klaus Bachler 
germany Sven Muller 
germany Dirk Werner 
austria Martin Ragginger 		 Porsche 911 GT3 R 8'09.522 0.417
3 31 SP9 germany Marco Seefried 
austria Norbert Siedler 
france Mathieu Jaminet 
germany Felipe Fernández Laser 		 Porsche 911 GT3 R 8'09.824 0.719
4 4 SP9 germany Maro Engel 
germany Dirk Müller 
united_kingdom Adam Christodoulou 
germany Manuel Metzger 		 Mercedes-AMG GT3 8'09.916 0.811
5 7 SP9 denmark Nicki Thiim 
united_kingdom Darren Turner 
belgium Maxime Martin 
  Marco Sorensen 		 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 8'10.020 0.915
6 912 SP9 united_kingdom Nick Tandy 
austria Richard Lietz 
france Patrick Pilet 
france Frédéric Makowiecki 		 Porsche 911 GT3 R 8'10.037 0.932
7 47 SP9 spain Daniel Juncadella 
netherlands Renger van der Zande 
italy Edoardo Mortara 
austria Dominik Baumann 		 Mercedes-AMG GT3 8'10.399 1.294
8 48 SP9 netherlands Renger van der Zande 
germany Maximilian Götz 
netherlands Indy Dontje 
germany Christian Hohenadel 		 Mercedes-AMG GT3 8'10.522 1.417
9 5 SP9 germany Thomas Jäger 
germany Luca Stolz 
netherlands Yelmer Buurman 
germany Jan Seyffarth 		 Mercedes-AMG GT3 8'10.723 1.618
10 99 SP9 united_states Connor de Phillippi 
finland Jesse Krohn 
germany Martin Tomczyk 
united_kingdom Alexander Sims 		 BMW M6 GT3 8'11.546 2.441
About this article
Series Endurance
Event 24 Hours of Nürburgring
Track Nürburgring
Drivers Laurens Vanthoor
Teams Team Manthey
Article type Qualifying report
