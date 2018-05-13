Nurburgring 24h: Race-leading Porsche crashes out

Porsche driver Romain Dumas crashed out of the lead of the Nurburgring 24 Hours just shy of the halfway mark in the car that had led comfortably for most of the distance.

Dumas was caught out by oil on the track at the tricky Pflanzgarten section of the Nordschleife, losing control of his #911 Manthey Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R and sliding into the barriers, with just over 14 hours left on the clock.

The #911 car had led for the majority of the distance up to that stage, with Manthey having settled into a one-two out front as the sister #912 machine recovered from an early puncture to move up to second.

Dumas's crash promoted teammate Richard Lietz into the lead of the race, with the Austrian holding a lead of just over a minute at 0200 local time over Nicki Thiim in the #7 Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

Maro Engel held third in the #4 Black Falcon Mercedes AMG-GT3, just half a second behind Thiim.

The two leading Audi entries, the #1 Land Motorsport R8 LMS and the #3 Phoenix car, completed the top five, 1m13s and 1m29s respectively off the lead.

Heavy rain is forecast to hit the Nurburgring from around 0400, which could further shake up the order.