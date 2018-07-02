Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Endurance / Breaking news

New Carrera Cup cars given green light for Bathurst

shares
comments
New Carrera Cup cars given green light for Bathurst
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
Jul 2, 2018, 12:24 AM

The current-generation Porsche Carrera Cup cars have been added to the eligibility list for next year's Bathurst 12 Hour.

James Moffat
#911 Manthey Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Romain Dumas, Frédéric Makowiecki, Dirk Werner
Porsche 911 GT3 Cup
#23 Team Carrera Cup Asia Porsche 991 GT3 Cup: Paul Tresidder, Chris van der Drift, Andrew Tang, Chen Yi-Fan
#991 Craft Bamboo Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Earl Bamber, Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor
Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

The 991.2 GT3 Cup Cars, which debuted in the Australian Carrera Cup series this year, will be eligible to run in Class B with other generation cars from the one-make Porsche series.

“Porsche is excited to provide its Carrera Cup customers the opportunity to race their latest generation 911 GT3 Cup cars at next year’s Bathurst 12 Hour,” said Troy Bundy, Porsche Cars Australia Motorsport Manager.

“In contrast to Carrera Cup’s tradition sprint and endurance formats, this initiative will enable our customers to experience their 911 GT3 Cup race cars in a full endurance setting – including pitstops, co-drivers and providing more racing laps in their 911 race car separate to their Carrera Cup campaigns.

“Porsche has been the best-represented manufacturer in the past six Bathurst 12 Hour events and this announcement will no doubt further boost the brand’s presence at the Mount Panorama sportscar enduro.”

Bathurst organisers have also made some tweaks to the Class A structure regarding driver classification. While it will still continue to be split in three sub-classes – Pro, Pro-Am, and Am – Pro teams will now been limited to just three seeded Platinum or Gold drivers, having up until this year been able to use up to four.

Pro-Am Crew will be limited to a maximum two seeded drivers joined by either one or two Bronze-ranked drivers, or one seeded driver an one Silver driver along with a Bronze driver.

The Am class, meanwhile, will be strictly limited to Bronze-ranked drivers for the first time.

There are no changes to Class C (for GT4 cars) or Class I (Invitational).

Crews will be given extra track time across the 2019 Bathurst 12 Hour weekend, with the event now spanning four days rather than three.

It all kicks off on January 31 with the race itself on February 3.

Next Endurance article
Aston Martin squad lodges first Bathurst entry

Previous article

Aston Martin squad lodges first Bathurst entry

Next article

Honda announces factory line-up for Suzuka 10 Hours

Honda announces factory line-up for Suzuka 10 Hours

About this article

Series Endurance
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
24H Nurburgring Race 01:00:00
Endurance

24H Nurburgring Race

Throwback 24h-Race by FALKEN 02:30
Endurance

Throwback 24h-Race by FALKEN

News in depth
Brabham promised outright Bathurst chance
Endurance

Brabham promised outright Bathurst chance

Aston Martin squad lodges first Bathurst entry
Endurance

Aston Martin squad lodges first Bathurst entry

Honda announces factory line-up for Suzuka 10 Hours
Endurance

Honda announces factory line-up for Suzuka 10 Hours

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.