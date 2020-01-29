Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Endurance / Breaking news

Newey, Muller late additions to Bathurst field

shares
comments
Newey, Muller late additions to Bathurst field
By:
Jan 29, 2020, 12:31 AM

Harrison Newey and Dirk Muller will both make their Mount Panorama debuts this weekend after being named as late additions to the Bathurst 12 Hour grid.

The pair will join team owner Mark Griffith in the Nineteen Corp Mercedes AMG GT4, one of two Class C entries in the 39-car field.

For Newey the Bathurst debut comes just days after he teamed up with Ben Hanley, Colin Braun and Henrik Hedman to win the LMP2 class in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona for DragonSpeed.

"Straight after the win [at the Rolex 24] I'm heading to [the Bathurst 12 Hour] this weekend," he wrote on Twitter. "Two of the biggest endurance races in the world in the space of a week is pretty darn cool.

“I won Daytona now I need to go and win Bathurst so let’s see how it goes."

Former Ford factory ace Muller, meanwhile, added: "Really grateful that I will be racing in Bathurst for the first time!

"I’m really looking forward to this new challenge with a new team, track and a new teammate."

Track action for the Bathurst 12 Hour kicks off on Friday, with Sunday's race to be streamed on Motorsport.tv.

 

Related video

Next article
Aston Martin commits to full IGTC season ahead of Bathurst

Previous article

Aston Martin commits to full IGTC season ahead of Bathurst
Load comments

About this article

Series Endurance
Drivers Dirk Muller , Mark Griffith , Harrison Newey
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Endurance Next session

Gulf 12 hours

Gulf 12 hours

12 Dec - 14 Dec

Trending

1
Formula 1

The unseen side of F1 life that must not be ignored

2
NASCAR Cup

Stage lengths, weather policy among NASCAR changes in 2020

3h
3
MotoGP

Vinales signs surprise new Yamaha MotoGP works deal

4
Formula 1

Mercedes completes fire-up of 2020 F1 car

5
NASCAR Cup

Keselowski: New rules package was "a challenge for me personally"

Latest videos

Kyalami 9 Hours - Race 00:00
Endurance

Kyalami 9 Hours - Race

24 Hours Nürburgring: Race Highlights 05:29
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: Race Highlights

24 Hours Nürburgring: Rast and Piana incident 00:45
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: Rast and Piana incident

24 Hours Nürburgring: #122 Opel Manta return 03:05
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: #122 Opel Manta return

24 Hours Nurburgring: Maxi Gotz crash 00:27
Endurance

24 Hours Nurburgring: Maxi Gotz crash

Latest news

Newey, Muller late additions to Bathurst field
Endu

Newey, Muller late additions to Bathurst field

Aston Martin commits to full IGTC season ahead of Bathurst
Endu

Aston Martin commits to full IGTC season ahead of Bathurst

BMW firms up 2020 IGTC plans, one car for Bathurst
Endu

BMW firms up 2020 IGTC plans, one car for Bathurst

Second McLaren Bathurst line-up confirmed
Endu

Second McLaren Bathurst line-up confirmed

De Oliveira replaces Jarvis in Nissan Bathurst line-up
Endu

De Oliveira replaces Jarvis in Nissan Bathurst line-up

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.