More than 60 cars entered for Bathurst enduro

David Wall, John Bowe, Mitsubishi, Lancer EVO IX GSR
Jim Pollicina, Ryan Simpson, Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X RS
Jeremy Gray, Jason Gomersall, Ford FGII GT-F
Adam Wallis, Jed Wallis, BMW M Coupe 1 Series
Grant Phillips, Michele Abbate, Toyota 86 GTS ZN SER
Luke Searle, Paul Morris, Barry Graham, BMW M135i Hatch F20
By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
26/02/2018 01:31

A massive 62-car field of Production Cars is set to tackle Mount Panorama for the third running of the Bathurst 6 Hour this Easter.

The third running of the event has attracted another bumper field, including 17 different makes and 38 different models across the seven classes.

There's also 23 Class A1 cars set to do battle for outright honours, the favourites including the Sherrin Rentals BMW M4, Morcom Motorsport’s Ford Focus RS, Mark Eddy’s Audi TT RS, the Garth Walden Racing and Rod Salmon-entered Mercedes-AMG A45s and Dylan Thomas’ Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X RS.

While the total number is two cars down on the 2017 field, it's actually up in terms of pure Production Cars, with Saloon Cars now not permitted to enter.

"The fact we have seen an overall increase in Production Cars and another grid of more than 60 entries proves the ongoing appeal of the event,” said event director James O’Brien.

“The depth of competition continues to grow, and we expect to see very close and hard-fought battles for the podium positions in each of the seven classes throughout the weekend.

“More later-model cars continue to be built for the race, though we are pleased it remains an avenue for privateer runners and family teams on a modest budget to be able to compete at Mount Panorama.

“We have some exciting announcements to make in the coming weeks that will add to the event and make it even bigger than ever in 2018.”

Class

Entrant

Make

Model

A1

Aaron Tebb

Mitusbishi

Lancer EVO IX RS

A1

Anthony Soole

BMW

M Coupe ( 1 Series) E82

A1

Barry Morcom

Ford

Focus RS LZ

A1

Beric Lynton

BMW

M3 F80 LCI Competition

A1

Brad Schumacher

Subaru

WRX Sti G4

A1

Dimitri Agathos

Subaru

Impreza WRX Sti V-1

A1

Dylan Thomas

Mitusbishi

Lancer EVO X RS

A1

Dylan Thomas

Mitusbishi

Lancer EVO IX RS

A1

Dylan Thomas

Mitusbishi

Lancer EVO IX RS

A1

Garth Walden

Mercedes-Benz

A45 AMG

A1

Grant Sherrin

BMW

M4 F82

A1

Jeremy Gray

Ford

FGII GT-F

A1

Mark Eddy

Audi

TTRS 8J

A1

Michael Kavich

Mitusbishi

Lancer EVO X RS

A1

Michael King

Mitusbishi

Lancer EVO X RS

A1

Paul Loiacono

Mitusbishi

Lancer EVO X RS

A1

Rob Hay

BMW

M135i Hatch F20

A1

Rob Woods

Mercedes-Benz

A45 AMG

A1

Rod Salmon

Mercedes-Benz

A45 AMG

A1

Simon Hodges

BMW

M135i Hatch F20

A1

Stephen Thompson

Mitusbishi

Lancer EVO X RS

A1

Thomas Muller

BMW

M Coupe ( 1 Series) E82

A1

Wade Scott

Mitusbishi

Lancer EVO VIII RS
       

A2

Cameron Kerr

Holden

VZ-HSV R8 Clubsport

A2

Chris Lillis

Holden

VE-HSV GTS

A2

Daniel Clift

Holden

VZ-HSV R8 Clubsport

A2

Daniel Flanagan

Holden

VY2-HSV GTS

A2

Graeme Muir

Holden

VE-HSV GTS

A2

Justin Anthony

Mercedes-Benz

C63 204

A2

Michael James

Holden

VE-HSV GTS

A2

Steve Hodges

Holden

VY CSV Monaro Mondo GT

A2

Warren Trewin

Holden

VZ-HSV R8 Clubsport
       

B1

Bradley Carr

Subaru

Impreza WRX Sti G-2

B1

Brett McFarland

Subaru

Impreza WRX Sti G-2

B1

Garry Mennell

BMW

135i E82

B1

MARC Cars Australia

BMW

335i E92

B1

Scott Gore

BMW

135i E82

B1

Trevor Keene

Volkswagen

Golf R Series 6

 

 

 

 
       

B2

Garth Walden

Holden

VE SSV-Redline

B2

James Herington

Holden

VE SSV-Redline

B2

Joe Krinelos

Holden

VF SSV - Redline (6.0L) CL
       

C

Blake Aubin

Renault

Megane RS 265

C

Colin Osborne

Renault

Megane RS 265 Trophy R

C

Colin Osborne

Renault

Megane RS 265 Trophy R

C

Daniel Sugden

BMW

M3 E36 3.0L

C

David Raddatz

Alfa Romeo

Giulietta QV

C

Keven Stoopman

Subaru

Impreza WRX MY06

C

Peter Lacey

Volkswagen

Scirocco R

C

Trevor Mirabito

BMW

130i E87
       

D

David Baker

Honda

Integra Type R

D

Gavan Reynolds

Toyota

86 GTS ZN SER

D

Graeme Heath

Toyota

86 GT ZN SER

D

Grant Phillips

Toyota

86 GTS ZN SER

D

Lauren Gray

Toyota

Corolla Sportivo

D

Liam McAdam

Toyota

86 GT ZN SER

D

Terry Conroy

Kia

Proceed GT
       

E

Amy Griffith

Toyota

Echo 10 SER

E

Andrew McMaster

Mazda

3 SP25 BL Series 1

E

Brianna Wilson

Nissan

Pulsar N15

E

Cem Yucel

Nissan

Pulsar N15

E

James Goldsbrough

Hyundai

Getz TB

E

Sorthare Racing Pty Ltd

Suzuki

Swift Sport RS416
