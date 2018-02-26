More than 60 cars entered for Bathurst enduro

A massive 62-car field of Production Cars is set to tackle Mount Panorama for the third running of the Bathurst 6 Hour this Easter.
The third running of the event has attracted another bumper field, including 17 different makes and 38 different models across the seven classes.
There's also 23 Class A1 cars set to do battle for outright honours, the favourites including the Sherrin Rentals BMW M4, Morcom Motorsport’s Ford Focus RS, Mark Eddy’s Audi TT RS, the Garth Walden Racing and Rod Salmon-entered Mercedes-AMG A45s and Dylan Thomas’ Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X RS.
While the total number is two cars down on the 2017 field, it's actually up in terms of pure Production Cars, with Saloon Cars now not permitted to enter.
"The fact we have seen an overall increase in Production Cars and another grid of more than 60 entries proves the ongoing appeal of the event,” said event director James O’Brien.
“The depth of competition continues to grow, and we expect to see very close and hard-fought battles for the podium positions in each of the seven classes throughout the weekend.
“More later-model cars continue to be built for the race, though we are pleased it remains an avenue for privateer runners and family teams on a modest budget to be able to compete at Mount Panorama.
“We have some exciting announcements to make in the coming weeks that will add to the event and make it even bigger than ever in 2018.”
|
Class
|
Entrant
|
Make
|
Model
|
A1
|
Aaron Tebb
|
Mitusbishi
|
Lancer EVO IX RS
|
A1
|
Anthony Soole
|
BMW
|
M Coupe ( 1 Series) E82
|
A1
|
Barry Morcom
|
Ford
|
Focus RS LZ
|
A1
|
Beric Lynton
|
BMW
|
M3 F80 LCI Competition
|
A1
|
Brad Schumacher
|
Subaru
|
WRX Sti G4
|
A1
|
Dimitri Agathos
|
Subaru
|
Impreza WRX Sti V-1
|
A1
|
Dylan Thomas
|
Mitusbishi
|
Lancer EVO X RS
|
A1
|
Dylan Thomas
|
Mitusbishi
|
Lancer EVO IX RS
|
A1
|
Dylan Thomas
|
Mitusbishi
|
Lancer EVO IX RS
|
A1
|
Garth Walden
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
A45 AMG
|
A1
|
Grant Sherrin
|
BMW
|
M4 F82
|
A1
|
Jeremy Gray
|
Ford
|
FGII GT-F
|
A1
|
Mark Eddy
|
Audi
|
TTRS 8J
|
A1
|
Michael Kavich
|
Mitusbishi
|
Lancer EVO X RS
|
A1
|
Michael King
|
Mitusbishi
|
Lancer EVO X RS
|
A1
|
Paul Loiacono
|
Mitusbishi
|
Lancer EVO X RS
|
A1
|
Rob Hay
|
BMW
|
M135i Hatch F20
|
A1
|
Rob Woods
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
A45 AMG
|
A1
|
Rod Salmon
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
A45 AMG
|
A1
|
Simon Hodges
|
BMW
|
M135i Hatch F20
|
A1
|
Stephen Thompson
|
Mitusbishi
|
Lancer EVO X RS
|
A1
|
Thomas Muller
|
BMW
|
M Coupe ( 1 Series) E82
|
A1
|
Wade Scott
|
Mitusbishi
|
Lancer EVO VIII RS
|
A2
|
Cameron Kerr
|
Holden
|
VZ-HSV R8 Clubsport
|
A2
|
Chris Lillis
|
Holden
|
VE-HSV GTS
|
A2
|
Daniel Clift
|
Holden
|
VZ-HSV R8 Clubsport
|
A2
|
Daniel Flanagan
|
Holden
|
VY2-HSV GTS
|
A2
|
Graeme Muir
|
Holden
|
VE-HSV GTS
|
A2
|
Justin Anthony
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
C63 204
|
A2
|
Michael James
|
Holden
|
VE-HSV GTS
|
A2
|
Steve Hodges
|
Holden
|
VY CSV Monaro Mondo GT
|
A2
|
Warren Trewin
|
Holden
|
VZ-HSV R8 Clubsport
|
B1
|
Bradley Carr
|
Subaru
|
Impreza WRX Sti G-2
|
B1
|
Brett McFarland
|
Subaru
|
Impreza WRX Sti G-2
|
B1
|
Garry Mennell
|
BMW
|
135i E82
|
B1
|
MARC Cars Australia
|
BMW
|
335i E92
|
B1
|
Scott Gore
|
BMW
|
135i E82
|
B1
|
Trevor Keene
|
Volkswagen
|
Golf R Series 6
|
|
|
|
|
B2
|
Garth Walden
|
Holden
|
VE SSV-Redline
|
B2
|
James Herington
|
Holden
|
VE SSV-Redline
|
B2
|
Joe Krinelos
|
Holden
|
VF SSV - Redline (6.0L) CL
|
C
|
Blake Aubin
|
Renault
|
Megane RS 265
|
C
|
Colin Osborne
|
Renault
|
Megane RS 265 Trophy R
|
C
|
Colin Osborne
|
Renault
|
Megane RS 265 Trophy R
|
C
|
Daniel Sugden
|
BMW
|
M3 E36 3.0L
|
C
|
David Raddatz
|
Alfa Romeo
|
Giulietta QV
|
C
|
Keven Stoopman
|
Subaru
|
Impreza WRX MY06
|
C
|
Peter Lacey
|
Volkswagen
|
Scirocco R
|
C
|
Trevor Mirabito
|
BMW
|
130i E87
|
D
|
David Baker
|
Honda
|
Integra Type R
|
D
|
Gavan Reynolds
|
Toyota
|
86 GTS ZN SER
|
D
|
Graeme Heath
|
Toyota
|
86 GT ZN SER
|
D
|
Grant Phillips
|
Toyota
|
86 GTS ZN SER
|
D
|
Lauren Gray
|
Toyota
|
Corolla Sportivo
|
D
|
Liam McAdam
|
Toyota
|
86 GT ZN SER
|
D
|
Terry Conroy
|
Kia
|
Proceed GT
|
E
|
Amy Griffith
|
Toyota
|
Echo 10 SER
|
E
|
Andrew McMaster
|
Mazda
|
3 SP25 BL Series 1
|
E
|
Brianna Wilson
|
Nissan
|
Pulsar N15
|
E
|
Cem Yucel
|
Nissan
|
Pulsar N15
|
E
|
James Goldsbrough
|
Hyundai
|
Getz TB
|
E
|
Sorthare Racing Pty Ltd
|
Suzuki
|
Swift Sport RS416