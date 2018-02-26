More than 60 cars entered for Bathurst enduro

A massive 62-car field of Production Cars is set to tackle Mount Panorama for the third running of the Bathurst 6 Hour this Easter.

The third running of the event has attracted another bumper field, including 17 different makes and 38 different models across the seven classes.

There's also 23 Class A1 cars set to do battle for outright honours, the favourites including the Sherrin Rentals BMW M4, Morcom Motorsport’s Ford Focus RS, Mark Eddy’s Audi TT RS, the Garth Walden Racing and Rod Salmon-entered Mercedes-AMG A45s and Dylan Thomas’ Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X RS.

While the total number is two cars down on the 2017 field, it's actually up in terms of pure Production Cars, with Saloon Cars now not permitted to enter.

"The fact we have seen an overall increase in Production Cars and another grid of more than 60 entries proves the ongoing appeal of the event,” said event director James O’Brien.

“The depth of competition continues to grow, and we expect to see very close and hard-fought battles for the podium positions in each of the seven classes throughout the weekend.

“More later-model cars continue to be built for the race, though we are pleased it remains an avenue for privateer runners and family teams on a modest budget to be able to compete at Mount Panorama.

“We have some exciting announcements to make in the coming weeks that will add to the event and make it even bigger than ever in 2018.”

Class Entrant Make Model A1 Aaron Tebb Mitusbishi Lancer EVO IX RS A1 Anthony Soole BMW M Coupe ( 1 Series) E82 A1 Barry Morcom Ford Focus RS LZ A1 Beric Lynton BMW M3 F80 LCI Competition A1 Brad Schumacher Subaru WRX Sti G4 A1 Dimitri Agathos Subaru Impreza WRX Sti V-1 A1 Dylan Thomas Mitusbishi Lancer EVO X RS A1 Dylan Thomas Mitusbishi Lancer EVO IX RS A1 Dylan Thomas Mitusbishi Lancer EVO IX RS A1 Garth Walden Mercedes-Benz A45 AMG A1 Grant Sherrin BMW M4 F82 A1 Jeremy Gray Ford FGII GT-F A1 Mark Eddy Audi TTRS 8J A1 Michael Kavich Mitusbishi Lancer EVO X RS A1 Michael King Mitusbishi Lancer EVO X RS A1 Paul Loiacono Mitusbishi Lancer EVO X RS A1 Rob Hay BMW M135i Hatch F20 A1 Rob Woods Mercedes-Benz A45 AMG A1 Rod Salmon Mercedes-Benz A45 AMG A1 Simon Hodges BMW M135i Hatch F20 A1 Stephen Thompson Mitusbishi Lancer EVO X RS A1 Thomas Muller BMW M Coupe ( 1 Series) E82 A1 Wade Scott Mitusbishi Lancer EVO VIII RS A2 Cameron Kerr Holden VZ-HSV R8 Clubsport A2 Chris Lillis Holden VE-HSV GTS A2 Daniel Clift Holden VZ-HSV R8 Clubsport A2 Daniel Flanagan Holden VY2-HSV GTS A2 Graeme Muir Holden VE-HSV GTS A2 Justin Anthony Mercedes-Benz C63 204 A2 Michael James Holden VE-HSV GTS A2 Steve Hodges Holden VY CSV Monaro Mondo GT A2 Warren Trewin Holden VZ-HSV R8 Clubsport B1 Bradley Carr Subaru Impreza WRX Sti G-2 B1 Brett McFarland Subaru Impreza WRX Sti G-2 B1 Garry Mennell BMW 135i E82 B1 MARC Cars Australia BMW 335i E92 B1 Scott Gore BMW 135i E82 B1 Trevor Keene Volkswagen Golf R Series 6 B2 Garth Walden Holden VE SSV-Redline B2 James Herington Holden VE SSV-Redline B2 Joe Krinelos Holden VF SSV - Redline (6.0L) CL C Blake Aubin Renault Megane RS 265 C Colin Osborne Renault Megane RS 265 Trophy R C Colin Osborne Renault Megane RS 265 Trophy R C Daniel Sugden BMW M3 E36 3.0L C David Raddatz Alfa Romeo Giulietta QV C Keven Stoopman Subaru Impreza WRX MY06 C Peter Lacey Volkswagen Scirocco R C Trevor Mirabito BMW 130i E87 D David Baker Honda Integra Type R D Gavan Reynolds Toyota 86 GTS ZN SER D Graeme Heath Toyota 86 GT ZN SER D Grant Phillips Toyota 86 GTS ZN SER D Lauren Gray Toyota Corolla Sportivo D Liam McAdam Toyota 86 GT ZN SER D Terry Conroy Kia Proceed GT E Amy Griffith Toyota Echo 10 SER E Andrew McMaster Mazda 3 SP25 BL Series 1 E Brianna Wilson Nissan Pulsar N15 E Cem Yucel Nissan Pulsar N15 E James Goldsbrough Hyundai Getz TB E Sorthare Racing Pty Ltd Suzuki Swift Sport RS416