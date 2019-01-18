Marciello, Gotz, Buhk in GruppeM Bathurst line-up

It's an experienced roster for the Hong Kong-based squad, with all three GT aces bringing prior knowledge of Mount Panorama to the table.

Germans Buhk and Gotz shared a Strakka Mercedes at the 12 Hour last year, while Marciello finished second outright in the SunEnergy1 Mercedes.

“The Bathurst 12 Hour is a very important GT3 race and also part of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, which we will participate in for 2019,” said team owner Kenny Chen.

“It will be a tough challenge, for sure. We see some very strong competitors. Historically it has been tough for the Mercedes-AMG GT3 car due to the lack of straight-line speed, but with our experienced driver line-up we will fight hard.

“All of those drivers have past history with GruppeM Racing and have all been race winners in a GruppeM Mercedes AMG GT3 car before. We think they enjoy driving our cars.

"We hope we will be there at the end to fight for a strong finish.”

The full Bathurst 12 Hour entry list is expected to be released today.