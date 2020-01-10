Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Endurance / Breaking news

Iran airstrikes force BTCC racer's Dubai 24 absence

shares
comments
Iran airstrikes force BTCC racer's Dubai 24 absence
By:
Jan 10, 2020, 4:29 PM

British Touring Car Championship race winner Rory Butcher was forced to miss the Dubai 24 Hours after his flight was diverted to avoid airstrikes over Iraq.

The reigning BTCC Independents Trophy winner, who last contested the Creventic-organised event in 2016, was due to share the #429 Century Motorsport BMW M4 GT4 with team owner Nathan Freke, Andrew Gordon-Colebrooke and William Paul.

But the air strikes launched at two US military bases in Iraq, in response to the US drone killing of senior Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, prompted Butcher’s flight to be re-directed north-west to Turkish capital Istanbul.

Matters were compounded when his connecting flight to Dubai the following morning was delayed by a technical fault on the runway, causing Butcher and Paul to miss the entirety of free practice running.

Having set no timed laps before qualifying, both Butcher and Paul were forced to miss the race and return home. In their absence, Freke and Gordon-Colebrook have been joined in #429 by Daren Jorgensen, Ben Hurst and Angus Fender, who are also driving Century’s #430 car with Freke and Brett Storm.

“It was all going smoothly until we got to 20 minutes from the Iraqi border,” Butcher told Motorsport.com.

“It was the middle of the night, and the captain came across the radio to say ‘you may have noticed that we’ve done a U-turn, we’re going to be landing in Istanbul and then update you on the situation’. It was quite concerning but the main thing is that BA [British Airways] did the right thing.

“I think we were just in a small window of time where flights had to go and land at nearby airports, because there was a safe route down past Egypt and then though Saudi Arabia. I think a couple of hours later we could have re-directed our route around the problem, but we were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“It’s certainly frustrating to not be able to race in the event and be sitting home watching it, but the whole thing was out of our hands.

“Every stage after that moment we had to do the U-turn went wrong, it was just one thing after another. To just get on the runway and then for the captain to come over the tannoy to say that they’ve got a technical fault, it was just like ‘man, this isn’t going to happen!’

“There was no way to fulfill our laps before the event so we had to bail and turn around. I’ve had some small self-inflicted travel nightmares, but I think this has got to take the trophy!”

Butcher has yet to announce his main race programme this year, but said he was close to confirming a deal to remain in the BTCC by the end of January.

With four and a half hours of the race complete, the #77 Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan currently being driven by Patrick Kujala is leading from the #4 Black Falcon Mercedes of Hubert Haupt. 

Related video

Next article
Cameron gets more Honda IGTC outings for 2020

Previous article

Cameron gets more Honda IGTC outings for 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC , Endurance
Drivers Rory Butcher
Author James Newbold

Endurance Next session

Gulf 12 hours

Gulf 12 hours

12 Dec - 14 Dec

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren unveils partnership with long-time Williams sponsor

2
Formula 1

Revealed: How F1 made DRS-open Zandvoort banking idea a reality

3
Formula 1

Formula 1 announces 2020 race start times

1h
4
Dakar

Ken Block to drive XE prototype on final Dakar stage

5
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 6: Sainz increases lead further

3h

Latest videos

Kyalami 9 Hours - Race 00:00
Endurance

Kyalami 9 Hours - Race

24 Hours Nürburgring: Race Highlights 05:29
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: Race Highlights

24 Hours Nürburgring: Rast and Piana incident 00:45
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: Rast and Piana incident

24 Hours Nürburgring: #122 Opel Manta return 03:05
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: #122 Opel Manta return

24 Hours Nurburgring: Maxi Gotz crash 00:27
Endurance

24 Hours Nurburgring: Maxi Gotz crash

Latest news

Iran airstrikes force BTCC racer's Dubai 24 absence
Endu

Iran airstrikes force BTCC racer's Dubai 24 absence

Cameron gets more Honda IGTC outings for 2020
Endu

Cameron gets more Honda IGTC outings for 2020

Jarvis rejoins Bentley for full 2020 IGTC campaign
WCEE

Jarvis rejoins Bentley for full 2020 IGTC campaign

Record GT3 field for 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour
Endu

Record GT3 field for 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour

Bushfires not expected to impact Bathurst 12 Hour
Endu

Bushfires not expected to impact Bathurst 12 Hour

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.