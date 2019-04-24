Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Endurance / Breaking news

International promoter added to Bathurst bidders

shares
comments
International promoter added to Bathurst bidders
By:
1h ago

International long-distance racing promoter Creventic has been added to the list of bidders for a new event at Mount Panorama.

The Bathurst Regional Council initially confirmed that five parties had bid for the fifth Bathurst slot after the Expressions of Interest period closed on Tuesday afternoon.

However it has now clarified that there were in fact six bidders, the proposal from Creventic having initially been overlooked as it was submitted via the council's email address rather than its online tenders portal.

Creventic, based in Holland, is the organising body behind the 24H Series, which runs twice-round-the-clock events for GT and touring cars all over the world.

It currently stages a Champion of Continents series that features 24-hour races in Dubai, Portimao, Barcelona and Austin.

A successful bid from Creventic would likely see 24-hour racing return to Mount Panorama for the first time since 2003.

As reported on Tuesday, Supercars and TCR Australia are among the key bidders for the fifth event.

Should a fifth event become a reality, it will sit alongside the Bathurst 12 Hour, Bathurst 6 Hour, Bathurst 1000 and Challenge Bathurst.

Next article
Chadwick signed as Aston Martin junior driver

Previous article

Chadwick signed as Aston Martin junior driver
Load comments

About this article

Series Endurance
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Johansson’s radical proposal to make F1 awesome again – Part 2
Formula 1 / Analysis

Johansson’s radical proposal to make F1 awesome again – Part 2

7h ago
Hamilton the only driver on Senna's level - Berger Article
Formula 1

Hamilton the only driver on Senna's level - Berger

Johansson’s radical proposal to make F1 awesome again – Part 1 Article
Formula 1

Johansson’s radical proposal to make F1 awesome again – Part 1

Latest videos
Bathurst 12 Hour - Matt Campbell 01:15
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour - Matt Campbell

Feb 3, 2019
Bathurst 12 Hour: A Mountain to Climb 01:57
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: A Mountain to Climb

Feb 2, 2019

News in depth
International promoter added to Bathurst bidders
Endurance

International promoter added to Bathurst bidders

Chadwick signed as Aston Martin junior driver
GT

Chadwick signed as Aston Martin junior driver

Aston Martin won't contest Nurburgring 24 Hours in GT3
Endurance

Aston Martin won't contest Nurburgring 24 Hours in GT3

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.