Honda announces factory line-up for Suzuka 10 Hours

Honda has announced the driver line-up for its factory entry in the Suzuka 10 Hours, which replaces the 1000km Super GT race on the venue’s calendar.

Naoki Yamamoto, Hideki Mutoh and Daisuke Nakajima will share one of Honda’s three NSX GT3 cars that will be fielded in the Asian round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

Yamamoto, who is considered a Suzuka specialist with five wins at the track in as many years, currently leads the Super GT standings alongside teammate and ex-Formula 1 champion Jenson Button.

He also stands atop the Super Formula leaderboard with back-to-back race wins, the first of which came at Suzuka.

The 29-year-old will be joined by sometime IndyCar driver Mutoh and Nakajima, both of whom drive for Mugen in the Super GT series.

Privateers Drago Corse confirmed that 2010 Super GT champion Takashi Kogure will join full-season drivers Hiroki Otsu and Ryo Michigami in team’s sole Suzuka 10 Hours entry.

CarGuy Racing will complete Honda’s Suzuka line-up with Takeshi Kimura, Naoki Yokomizo and Kei Cozzolino behind the wheel of its NSX GT3.